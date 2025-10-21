Bhai Dooj 2025: Is it on October 22 or October 23? Date, tilak muhurat, rituals, vrat katha, puja timings and more

Bhai Dooj 2025: The sacred festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated with fervour every year by brothers and sisters. It is also known as Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhatru Dwitiya. This year, there is some confusion around the correct date of the festival: Is it October 22 or 23? Find the date, tilak muhurat, rituals, vrat katha, puja timings and more here: Bhai Dooj 2025: Bhai Dooj falls on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month, just after Diwali. (Image generated via ChatGPT)

Bhai Dooj 2025 date: Is it on October 22 or October 23?

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj falls on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month, just after Diwali. This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, as per Drik Panchang.

On the day of Bhai Dooj, siblings should get up early, take a bath, and wear new clothes. (Photo: Shutterstock (For Representational Purpose Only))

Bhai Dooj 2025: What is the auspicious time to apply tilak?

Hindu rituals suggest that the main rituals for the festival of Bhai Dooj take place during the aparahna time, which refers to the afternoon period on the day of Bhai Dooj, which is considered the most auspicious time for performing the ritual of applying the tilak.

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time -12:40 PM to 2:59 PM

Tilak Muhurat - 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM

Bhai Dooj 2025: Timings

Here are some important timings to remember on Bhai Dooj:

Yama Dwitiya on Thursday, October 23, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Begins -8:16 PM on October 22, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends -10:46 PM on October 23, 2025

Brahma Muhurat - 4:05 AM to 04:55 AM

Abhijit Muhurat - 11:08 AM to 11:54 AM

Nishita Muhurat - 11:06 PM to 11:56 PM

Vijaya Muhurat - 1:26 PM to 2:12 PM

Bhai Dooj 2025: Rituals and vrat katha

On the day of Bhai Dooj, siblings should get up early, take a bath, and wear new clothes. Sisters also observe a fast on this day and pray for their long life, happiness, prosperity, and well-being. During the shubh muhurat, sisters should apply a tilak on their brother's forehead, perform aarti, and offer sweets and food to their brothers. Meanwhile, brothers offer gifts of clothing and money to their sisters.

Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya, celebrates the bond between Yama and his sister Yamuna. On this day, brothers visit sisters, receive meals from them, and offer gifts. Those who follow this sacred ritual attain blessings of prosperity, long life, and liberation from Yama. Additionally, it is believed that those who bathe in the Yamuna on this day are absolved of all their sins.