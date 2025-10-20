Govardhan Puja 2025: Is it on October 21 or October 22? Know correct date, auspicious timings, Annakut rituals and more

Govardhan Puja 2025: Diwali, also called Deepawali or the Festival of Lights, is celebrated over five joyous days filled with lights, prayers, and festivities. This year, the celebrations will take place from October 18 to October 23. As part of the festival, devotees around the world will observe Govardhan Puja, a day that commemorates Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Parvat to shield the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains. Govardhan Puja 2025: Govardhan Puja will commemorate Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from rain.

Also known as Annakut, this auspicious day is celebrated with heartfelt prayers and grand offerings of food. Here’s a look at the date, timings, and significance of this sacred celebration. (Also read: Diwali 2025 calendar: When is Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja? Check correct dates for all 5 days of Festival of Light )

Govardhan Puja 2025 date and timings

This year the significant festival of Govardhan Puja will be observed on Wednesday, October 22. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Festival / Event Date and muhurat Govardhan Puja Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Govardhan Puja Pratahkala muhurat 05:03 AM to 07:38 AM Dyuta Krida Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Govardhan Puja Sayankala muhurat 03:24 PM to 05:59 PM Pratipada Tithi begins 10:24 PM on October 21, 2025 Pratipada Tithi ends 12:46 AM on October 23, 2025

Why Govardhan Puja is celebrated? Know significance

According to Drik Panchang, the origin of Govardhan Puja can be traced to a well-known tale from the Bhagavata Purana. During the Dwapar Yuga, when Lord Indra unleashed torrential rains to punish the people of Vrindavan, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger, shielding the villagers and their cattle from the storm. Since that day, Govardhan Puja has been celebrated as an expression of gratitude, honouring nature, farmlands, cattle, and the divine protection of Lord Krishna.

Govardhan Puja 2025 rituals

The central ritual of Govardhan Puja is the Annakut, an elaborate offering where devotees create a mountain of food symbolising the Govardhan Hill that Lord Krishna lifted to shield the villagers from heavy rains. The celebration embodies devotion, gratitude, and abundance, as families and communities come together to offer prayers, sing bhajans, and participate in Dyuta Krida (traditional gambling), a symbolic act believed to bring good fortune and prosperity.