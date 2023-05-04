Buddha Purnima 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Buddha Purnima is celebrated by the Hindu and the Buddhist community across the world to commemorate the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Gautam Buddha spread the words of spirituality and started the new way of life filled with charity and kindness. He preached the idea of following humanity and love as the religion and choosing the path of non-violence. Gautam Buddha’s teachings are famous all over the world and people follow his way of life to attain moksha.

Buddha Purnima 2023: 10 life-changing quotes of Lord Buddha(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gautam Buddha, born as Prince Siddhartha, left his home and the materialistic world at the age of 29 to seek answers related to life and suffering. He once met a sick man, an old man and a corpse and that instigated him to seek answers regarding life, death and everything in between. Under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Buddha attained enlightenment. He further taught his teachings to people and urged them to choose the path of kindness and non-violence.

On the day of Buddha Purnima, the valuable teachings of Gautam Buddha are followed, and devotees seek his blessings through charity and meditation. While we gear up to celebrate Buddha Purnima on May 5, here are a few life-changing teachings of Gautam Buddha that show us the path of life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, images and messages to share with near ones

"Radiate boundless love towards the entire world."

"A disciplined mind brings happiness."

"Give, even if you only have a little."

"Conquer anger with non-anger. Conquer badness with goodness. Conquer meanness with generosity. Conquer dishonesty with truth."

"Drop by drop is the water pot filled. Likewise, the wise man, gathering it little by little, fills himself with good."

"Let none find fault with others; let none see the omissions and commissions of others. But let one see one’s own acts, done and undone."

"Hatred is never appeased by hatred in this world. By non-hatred alone is hatred appeased. This is a law eternal."

"One is not called noble who harms living beings. By not harming living beings one is called noble."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The world is afflicted by death and decay. But the wise do not grieve, having realized the nature of the world."

"All tremble at violence; all fear death. Putting oneself in the place of another, one should not kill nor cause another to kill."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON