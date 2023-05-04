Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, images and messages to share with near ones

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, is a major Buddhist festival that is celebrated worldwide to mark the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha, which falls in April or May. It will be celebrated on May 5, this year with great enthusiasm. The day is celebrated with great devotion and joy by Buddhists all over the world who participate in various religious ceremonies and rituals. It is a time for reflection, meditation, and compassion, and a reminder of the teachings of Buddha that promote peace, harmony, and goodwill towards all beings. (Also read: Buddha Purnima 2023: Famous Buddhist monasteries and temples in India you must visit ) Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti, is an important festival for Buddhists around the world. (HT photo )

Here's a compilation of wishes, images, and messages you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

May the teachings of Lord Buddha guide you towards peace, harmony, and inner happiness. Wishing you a blessed Buddha Purnima.

May the full moon of Buddha Purnima bring you enlightenment and peace. Happy Buddha Purnima!

It marks the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.(HT photo)

On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, may you find the strength to let go of all negativity and embrace inner peace and positivity. Best wishes to you and your family.

Buddhists celebrate the day by visiting temples and lighting lamps and candles.(HT photo)

Wishing you a joyous and peaceful Buddha Purnima. May you be blessed with the wisdom to lead a fulfilling life.

Buddha Purnima is a reminder of the universal message of love, kindness, and peaceful coexistence(HT photo)

May Lord Buddha's teachings inspire you to live a life of compassion, kindness, and love. Happy Buddha Purnima!

The day is a public holiday in many countries where Buddhism is prevalent.(HT photo)

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, let us pledge to follow the path of non-violence, peace, and harmony. Best wishes to you and your loved ones.

Buddha Purnima is a time for introspection, mindfulness, and spreading joy and positivity in the world.(HT photo)

May the clouds of confusion shed away to let the sunlight of positivity and thoughtfulness enlighten your life. Warm wishes on Buddha Jayanti.

The celebration is not limited to Buddhists but also attracts people of other religions and backgrounds.(HT photo)

May the blessings of Lord Buddha be with you and your family today and always. Happy Buddha Purnima! Let us offer our gratitude to Lord Buddha for showing us the way to liberation from suffering. Happy Vesak!