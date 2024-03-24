Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance and everything you need to know

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu is celebrated on Phalgun Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Falguna. This festival is also known as Gaura Purnima. Chaitanya Jayanti is celebrated in many parts of India, especially in Bengal, Orissa, Bihar and Jharkhand. The popular name for Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu is Gauranga. In the sixteenth century, a monk named Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu worked as a social reformer in eastern India. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu will be observed on March 25, 2024.(Wikipedia )

Followers of Gaudiya Vaishnavism regard him as an avatar of Lord Krishna. He popularised the recitation of the Hare Krishna maha-mantra and worshipped Lord Krishna and Radha during his lifetime. Chaitanyha Mahaprabhu is also known as Nimai since he was born under a neem tree. From date to history, all details inside. (Also read: Huranga Holi 2024: Date, history, timing, significance, celebration and all you need to know )

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti 2024 date and time

This year the 538th birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu will be observed on Monday, March 25. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:54 on March 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:29 on March 25, 2024

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti 2024 history

The founder of Gaudiya Vaishnavism and a prominent spiritual teacher, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu lived from 1486 to 1534 A.D. The Gaudiya Vaishnava(s) are the followers of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was born in the year 1542 of Vikram Samvat, on Phalguna Purnima, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Therefore, Phalguna Purnima is celebrated by his devotees as Gaura Purnima and as the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was born on 18 February 1486 A.D. according to the Julian calendar. The Gregorian calendar was not in existence at the time of his birth. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was born on Saturday, 27th February 1486 A.D., according to the proleptic Gregorian calendar.

Significance of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti

Millions of people around the world are devotees of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu of the Hare Krishna movement. His complexion resembles molten gold, earning him the nickname Gauranga or Gaura. His devotees celebrate Gaura-Purnima on his birthday. In an effort to please Shri Chaitanya and win his favour, people often offer prayers and prepare special treats on the occasion of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti.