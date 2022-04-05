Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skanda Mata significance, puja vidhi, mantra, story

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 5: Goddess Skanda Mata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. An avatar of Maa Durga, Skanda Mata is the epitome of motherly love and blesses her devotees with power, prosperity and intelligence. Skanda means Lord Kartikeya and Mata means mother, which translates to mother of Lord Kartikeya. The goddess rides a lion and carries a lotus flower, bell, baby Kartikeya in her different hands while keeping one hand in Abhaya Mudra to bless her devotees. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts you must remember)

White is considered an auspicious colour to wear on the fifth day of Navratri. It symbolises purity, peace and meditation.

During the nine days of Navratri, nine different avatars of Maa Durga is worshipped including Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. This year Navratri is being observed from April 2 to April 11.

Story of Skanda Mata

According to the legend, the demon Tarakasur was blessed by Lord Brahma that he could only be killed by son of Lord Shiva. After the demon started tormenting people on earth, the gods decided to urge Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati to marry so that their child could bring an end to Tarakasur. Lord Kartikeya son of Shiva and Parvati ultimately brought an end to Tarkasur and the peace was restored on earth.

Puja Vidhi

To worship Skanda Mata, place the picture or idol on the goddess on a chauki or the place of worship and purify it with Gangajal. Perform the puja and offer Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham and Naivedyam. Offer her banana or any other fruit and also offer six cardamoms to the goddess during the puja. Distribute it as prasad later.

Mantra for worshipping Skanda Mata

Oṃ Devī Skandamātāyai Namaḥ

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

