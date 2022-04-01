Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know the significance of nine colours of Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Chaitra Navratri is almost here. The nine-day festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Chaitra Navratri, a Hindu festival, worships the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga for the nine days. People deck up in colourful clothes. Clean their homes and decorate it, gift each other with new clothes and relish on lip-smacking dishes throughout the festival.

This year, Chaitra Navratri will start on April 2 and will go on till Aoril 11. The nine days of Chaitra Navratri also celebrates nine colours. Devotees deck up in the colour of the day and celebrate it with their families, friends and near and dear ones. It is believed that following the traditions keeping the colour of the day in mind, brings prosperity and happiness. Know all about the nine colours and the significance of each colour of Navratri here:

Day 1 – Orange

Orange signifies energy and happiness. Hindu devotees deck up in bright orange and worship Goddess Shailputri on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

Day 2 – White

White denotes peace and purity. Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on day 2 of the festival.

Day 3 – Red

The third form of Goddess Durga – Goddess Chandraghanta is celebrated on this day. Red signifies beauty and fearlessness and devotees deck up in bright red colours to celebrate the day.

Day 4 – Royal blue

Royal blue signifies health and wealth. Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri celebrates Goddess Kushmanda who is believed to have created the world with her divine smile.

Day 5 – Yellow

Thee fifth form of Goddess Durga, Giddess Skandamata, is worshipped on day 5 of Chaitra Navratri. The colour yellow denotes happiness and brightness and people deck up in the colour to celebrate.

Day 6 – Green

Goddess Katyayani, the slayer of demon Mahishasura, is worshipped on this day by devotees who deck up in green. Green denotes new beginnings and growth.

Day 7 – Grey

Day 7 of Chaitra navratri is also known as Saptami. On this day, grey clothes are worn by devotees to signify the strength of transformation. Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped on Saptami.

Day 8 – Purple

Purpkle denotes the power of intellect and peace. On this day, also known as Ashtami, Goddess Mahagauri – the eighth avatar of Goddess Durga – is worshipped.

Day 9 – Peacock green

Peacock green signifies the fulfillment of wishes. On this day, Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped. Day 9, also referred to as Navami, denotes the end of the nine-day festival. The festival ends with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on the day 10. Dusshehra denotes the triumph of good over evil.

