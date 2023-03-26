Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Puja vidhi, muhurat, significance and mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated all over the country with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. From keeping fast to taking a dip in the Ganges and starting the auspicious day to worship the nine forms of goddess Durga, devotees do everything to seek the blessings. The nine-day festival worships the nine forms of Maa Durga during this time. Chaitra Navratri observes the same rituals that are followed during Shardiya Navratri. The nine forms of Maa Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Chaitra Navratri: Maa Katyayani puja vidhi, significance, mantra

On the sixth day of the festival, Maa Katyayani is worshipped. The fierce warrior form of Maa Durga, Maa Katyayani is the sixth avatar of the goddess. As we gear up to worship this avatar of Maa Duga, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Significance:

Maa Katyayani is the demon slayer who slayed the demon Mahishashura. It is believed that Maa Katyayani was born through the energy rays which formed after all the gods manifested their anger against demon Mahishashura. Maa Katyayani is the warrior form of Maa Durga and can slay everything that is bad and evil.

Puja vidhi, muhurat:

The Brahma Muhurta on the sixth day of Chaita Navratri starts at 4:44AM and will end at 5:31AM. The Abhijit Muhurta will start at 12:02 PM and will end at 12:51PM. To perform the puja for Maa Katyayani, a picture of the goddess is placed with coconut, a red cloth and a mangalsutra together. Devotees keep fast and offer honey as bhog to the goddess.

Mantra:

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

