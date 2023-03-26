Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Puja vidhi, muhurat, significance and mantra

The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 22. It is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which typically falls in March or April. This festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine different forms, each representing a specific power or shakti. The word "Navratri" is derived from two words, "Nav" which means nine and "Ratri" which means nights, thus symbolizing the nine nights of worship and celebration. This festival is observed with great enthusiasm and devotion all over India and is also known as Vasanta Navratri as it marks the arrival of spring. On the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, Skandamata, is worshipped. From puja vidhi to significance, here is all you need to know about the fifth day of the festival. Chaitra Navratri 2023: An avatar of Maa Durga, Skanda Mata is the epitome of motherly love.(pinterest)

Who is Maa Skandamata?

Maa Skandamata is the fifth form of the Hindu goddess Durga and is worshipped on the fifth day of the Hindu festival of Navratri, which typically falls in the month of Chaitra (March or April) or Ashwin (September or October). The word "Skanda" means Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati, and "mata" means mother. Maa Skandamata is therefore regarded as the mother of Lord Kartikeya or Skanda, who is also known as Murugan or Subramanya in different parts of India. In Hindu mythology, Skandamata is depicted as having four arms, holding her son Skanda or Kartikeya on her lap, and riding a lion. She is also sometimes depicted holding a lotus flower or a bell in her hands. She represents motherly love and is considered the epitome of motherhood.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 5 Significance:

The significance of worshipping Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri lies in the symbolism of her form and the blessings she is believed to bestow upon her devotees. By worshipping Skandamata, devotees seek her blessings for protection, prosperity, and success in their endeavors. She is also believed to bestow knowledge, wisdom, and enlightenment upon her devotees.

Furthermore, Skandamata is associated with the heart chakra, which represents love, compassion, and understanding. Therefore, worshipping Skandamata is believed to open the heart chakra and bring about a sense of emotional balance and harmony in one's life. Overall, the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri and the worship of Skandamata is significant for their representation of maternal love, fearlessness, and blessings of protection and prosperity.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 5 Puja vidhi:

To perform a puja for Maa Skandamata during Chaitra Navratri, all you need is a picture or idol of the goddess, which should be cleaned with Gangajal before the puja. Offerings such as Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham, and Naivedyam should be made during the puja, and a banana or other fruit can be given to the goddess along with six cardamoms. Worshipping Skandamata during the auspicious time of Brahma Muhurta in the morning is considered more effective, and requires bathing, wearing clean clothes, and offering flowers and bhog to the goddess. Banana prasad is commonly offered, but if unavailable, Batashe's Prasad can be used as an alternative.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 5 Muhurat:

Auspicious time for the fifth day of Navratri:

Chaitra Shukla Panchami date starts - March 25, 2023, 04.23 pm

Chaitra Shukla Panchami date ends - March 26, 2023, 04.32 pm

Shubh (best) - 07.52 am - 09.24 am

Preeti Yoga - 12.20 am - 11.33 pm

Ravi Yoga - March 26, 2023, 02.01 pm - March 27, 2023, 06.18 am

Chaitra Navratri Day 5 Mantra:

Oṃ Devī Skandamātāyai Namaḥ

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥