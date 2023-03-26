Chaitra Navratri Day 5 bhog: Prasad of Banana Halwa for goddess Skanda Mata

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 5: On the fifth day of Navratri, goddess Skanda Mata is worshipped as mother of Lord Kartikeya. You can see this form of goddess Durga riding a lion, carrying a lotus flower and also baby Kartikeya in different hands. Skanda Mata denotes motherly love and devotees worship her for wisdom, prosperity and power. White is the auspicious colour to wear on this day. A prasad of bananas or dishes made of banana are offered to Skanda Mata on this day. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: Nine rangoli designs for each day of the festival) A prasad of banana and six cardamoms is offered to the goddess during the puja which is distributed as prasad later.(YouTube/Chef Dheeraj Gupta)

It is advised to offer Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham and Naivedyam to Maa Skanda Mata while performing the puja. A prasad of banana and six cardamoms is offered to the goddess during the puja which is distributed as prasad later.

Here's an easy prasad recipe you can try:

Banana Halwa

(Recipe by YouTube/Chef Dheeraj Gupta)

Ingredients

Ripened Banana - 02 no

Ghee - 03-04 tsp

Sugar - 1-1 1/2 tsp

Red food colour - few drops

Cardamom

Dry fruits

Method

- In a kadhai add ghee and roast the dry fruits.

- Peel the bananas and cut it in small pieces.

- Mash the bananas.

- Heat the kadhai, add ghee, cardamom and bananas, start cooking.

- Cook it for 10-15 minutes so that moisture goes away from bananas and it starts releasing ghee.

- Add food colour and mix it well.

- Add dry fruits and nuts and cook it for another few minutes.

- Remove it and put it in a greased plate.

- Cool it down.

- Garnish it with some chopped pistachios and almonds.

