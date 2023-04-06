Chaitra Purnima 2023: The auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Chaitra Purnima is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Observed as the first full moon of the lunar calendar, Chaitra Purnima comes after Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri. Hindus worship the gods and keep fast to offer their puja on this day. Chaitra Purnima gets its name from the month it is celebrated – the month of Chaitra. Also known as Chaiti Punam, this year, Chaitra Purnima is celebrated on April 6. Every year, Hindus await Chaitra Purnima to observe the auspicious day. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few things to know.

Chaitra Purnima 2023: Date, significance, rituals(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Date:

This year, Chaitra Purnima is being celebrated on April 6. according to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi began at 09:19 AM on April 5 and ended at 10:04 AM on April 6.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja vidhi, rituals, mantra

Significance:

Chaitra Purnima holds immense significance for the Hindus. Observed as the first full moon of the year, people keep fast and offer their puja to Lord Vishnu. Sometimes, people also observe Satyanarayan fast and perform several spiritual rituals to please the lord. Chaira Purnima also marks the beginning of the Vaisakha month and is seen as an extremely auspicious day to perform religious activities.

Rituals:

Devotees start the day by taking a dip in the river Ganges, as it is believed that bathing in Ganges on Chaitra Purnima helps in attaining salvation. People also offer their puja and kheer as bhog to Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna on this day. Purnima tithi is seen as the perfectly auspicious time for performing Mantra Siddhi. Devotees also worship the moon on Purnima tithi to improve concentration and to seek mental peace and happiness. Hindus also pay a visit to holy places such as Prayagraj, Haridwar or Rishikesh to take a dip in the river Ganges on this auspicious day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON