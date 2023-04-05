Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja vidhi, rituals, mantra, and all you want to know

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: It is the special time of the year again. Like every year, Hanuman Jayanti is slated to be celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The devotees of Hanuman celebrate the day by keeping fast and offering puja to Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman, born to Anjana and Kesari, is also known as the son of the Wind God. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. Lord Hanuman is associated with courage, bravery and strength. Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja vidhi, rituals, mantra(Unsplash)

On Hanuman Jayanti, people visit temples and offer puja to the idol of Lord Hanuman and seek the blessings of the lord. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Puja vidhi:

The puja of Lord Hanuman starts by washing the hand and taking fresh water and flowers in right hand and reading Sankalpa Mantra. Then after showing the Avahan Mudra, devotees perform meditation in front of the idol of lord Hanuman. Then the seat is offered to lord Hanuman and the feet of the idol is washed with water. Milk, curd, honey, Ghee and sugar is used to bath the idol of lord Hanuman. Then clothes, scent, akshata (unbroken rice) and flowers are offered to the idol. After this, the puha is done.

Rituals:

Devotees take bath early morning and offer puja to the idol of lord Hanuman, they keep fast and visit the temple to offer rice, flowers and prayers to the lord. They also offer red vermillion to lord Hanuman.

Mantra:

Om Shri Hanumate Namah॥

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi।

Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat॥

Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham।

Vatatmajam Vanarayuthamukhyam Shriramadutam Sharanam Prapadye॥

