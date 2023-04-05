Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with friends and family

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The Hindu festival is marked by visiting temples, offering puja to the idol of the lord and observing the day through fasting. Lord Hanuman is the son of Anjana and Kesari and is also referred to as the son of Vayu Deva (the Wind God). This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6. also known as Hanumath Jayanti, it is the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman and a multitude of rituals are followed on this day. Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. Lord Hanuman is also the epitome of courage, strength and energy. His unwavering devotion towards Lord Rama is loved by people. As we gear up to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, here are a few wishes and images that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious day.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Jayanti: Offer these 5 prasad items to Bajrang Bali

May the courage of Lord Hanuman be reflected in all that you do in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

“Lord Ram gave Hanuman a quizzical look and said, "What are you, a monkey or a man?" Hanuman bowed his head reverently, folded his hands and said, "When I do not know who I am, I serve You and when I do know who I am, You and I are One.” ― Tulsidas, Ramcharitmanas

Hanuman Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

This year, lets pledge to have strength and courage in our hearts like Lord Hanuman to face all kinds of challenges in life.

“All gods have good points, just as have all priests. Personally, I attach much importance to Hanuman, and am kind to his people the great gray apes of the hills. One never knows when one may want a friend.” - Rudyard Kipling

People keep fast and offer puja on Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman guide you to the path of strength, wisdom and devotion. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

“Hanuman not only gives liberation, he also fulfills our beneficial desires.” - Krishna Das

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6.

“Rama was not only on the lips of Hanuman. He was enthroned in his heart. He gave Hanuman exhaustless strength.” - Mahatma Gandhi

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family. May you have a great day.

“Every line of the Hanuman Chalisa is a Mahamantra.” - Neem Karoli Baba

Happy Hanuman Jayanti to everyone.

Lets follow the path of Lord Hanuman and strengthen ourselves for everything that has to come. May be never fear the unknown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON