Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Chhat Puja 2021 Day 3: Evening Surya Arghya time, puja vidhi and all you want to know
festivals

Chhat Puja 2021 Day 3: Evening Surya Arghya time, puja vidhi and all you want to know

Chhath Puja starts with Nahay Khay on the first day, and ends with Usha Arghya on the last day when the devotees break their 36-hours long fast by offering arghya to the rising sun.
Chhat Puja 2021: Evening Surya Arghya time, puja vidhi and all you want to know(PTI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 04:44 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Chhath Puja 2021: The ancient Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya is celebrated in the country from November 8 to November 11. The four-day festival commences on the sixth day after Diwali or on the sixth day of the month of Kartik. Unique to the states of Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and the country of Nepal, the vratis keep fast and offer their puja to Surya Bhagwaan (Lord Surya).

Chhath puja starts with Nahay Khay on the first day, and ends with Usha Arghya on the last day when the devotees break their 36-hours long fast by offering arghya to the rising sun. However, the preparations of Chhath Puja starts a day after Diwali, when the devotees start consuming sattvic food (without onion, garlic), prepare their meals with extreme hygienic conditions and consume their meals only after taking a bath. Lord Surya is worshipped for the well-being, development and prosperity of the members, by the devotees. Even though women keeping fast during Chhath Puja is more common, men can also do the same.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2021: Devotees begin nirjala vrat after Kharna, Sandhya Arghya today

RELATED STORIES

The second day of Chhath Puja, also known as Kharna, was celebrated on November 9, when the devotees had a prasad made of kheer with gud and arwa chawal. After this, they started their nirjala vrat (fasting without water) for the next 36 hours.

Today (Wednesday, November 10) is the third day of Chhath Puja, when the devotees will worship the Sun Lord without consuming any food or having even a drop of water. Thekua made with jaggery, ghee and flour will be prepared as prasad. The puja starts at sunset time on the third day. The sunset time, on November 10, according to Drink Panchang, is 5:30 PM. During this time, devotees will offer their arghya with their family members in a nearby water body – also known as Sandhya Arghya or Pehli Arghya. Hygiene is of utmost importance, during performing Chhath Puja and the prasad is prepared without a touch of salt. The devotees continue their fasting till the next sunrise time.

On the fourth day, devotees dip their feet in water at sunrise time and offer their prayers to the rising sun, also known as Usha Arghya or Dusri Argya, and conclude their fast by consuming prasad.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhath puja
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Best wishes, images, greetings to share with loved ones

6

Nora Fatehi in simple green embroidered suit spotted in Mumbai 

Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3: Devotees to offer Arghya to Surya Dev in evening

Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2: All you need to know about Kharna, second day of Chhath
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP