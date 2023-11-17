Chhath Puja 2023: One of the largest festivals of the country is here. Every year, Chhath Puja is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Mainly observed in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and in some parts of Nepal. During this time, devotees keep fast and pray to the sun god. The prayers are offered to Chhathi Maaiya and Surya Dev – devotees thank the god for bestowing on them bountiful of blessings, prosperity, wealth and longevity. The four-day festival started on November 17 and will go on till November 20. On the first day of the festival, Nahaye Khaye is observed, and Lohanda and Kharna are observed on the second day. On the third day, Sandhya Arghya is offered to the setting sun and on the last day of the festival, devotees offer their Usha Arghya to the rising sun.

Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise Sandhya Arghya timings in Delhi, Patna and other cities(AP Photo/Bikas Das)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chhath Puja started with a lot of pomp and grandeur this year. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, here's all that you need to know about Sandhya Arghya – the rituals of the third day of the festival.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay; rituals, significance, sunset-sunrise time

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Rituals:

The morning of the third day of Chhath Puja is spent gathering and making arrangements for offering. Then in the evening, the vratti and the family members visit a nearby river or pond and offer their prayers to the setting sun. Devotees stand waist-deep in water and offer their prayers to Surya Dev with flowers, fruits and sweets.

City-wise Sandhya Arghya timings:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the city-wise Sandhya Arghya timings for this year:

Delhi: 5:27 PM

Kolkata: 5:00 PM

Patna: 5:00 PM

Chandigarh: 5:25 PM

Kanpur: 5:28 PM

Prayagraj: 5:15 PM

Hyderabad: 5:40 PM

Bhopal: 5:35 PM

Bhagalpur: 4:54 PM

Lucknow: 4:52 PM

Gaya: 5:02 PM

Ranchi: 5:03 PM

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON