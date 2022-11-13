Children’s Day 2022: Date, history, significance, celebration of Bal Diwas in India

India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru once said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country" and with Children's Day just around the corner, we could not help but reflect on the same. They say it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men and rightly so, since kids are like wet cement: whatever falls on them makes an impression so, we have to love our children unselfishly as they are the hands by which we take hold of heaven.

Every year, Children’s Day is celebrated all across India on November 14. This day was chosen to celebrate as Children’s Day after the death of India’s first prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, adorably referred to as Chacha Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru celebrated his birthday on November 14. Nehru was a great advocate for children’s right and for an all-inclusive education system where knowledge is accessible to all. He believed that children are the future of the country and the foundation of a society, and hence, everyone’s well-bring should be taken care of.

History:

Earlier, Children’s Day was celebrated in India on November 20, the day World Children’s Day is celebrated by the United Nations. However, after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark his birthday as Children’s Day.

Jawaharlal Nehru died in the year of 1964 and since then, to commemorate his birth anniversary, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14. He was a great advocate for children’s right and for an all-inclusive education system where knowledge is accessible to all.

Significance:

Adorably referred to as Chacha Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru believed that children are the future of the country and the foundation of a society. Apart from Nehru’s birth anniversary, Children’s Day is also celebrated to raise awareness on children education, rights and to see that proper care is accessible to all.

Celebration:

Children’s Day is celebrated in an adorable fashion, all over the country. This the day when children are showered with a lot of love, gifts and pampering. Children’s Day is observed in schools, where the teachers put up programmes and entertaining performances for the children who are also showered with gifts that consist of eatables, books and cards.

Children’s Day in India is a greatly anticipated day, as students look forward to seeing their teachers put on performances in schools for their entertainment. During the first two years of coronavirus pandemic, many schools took to organising entire celebrations through online platforms like Zoom.

With lockdowns lifted and schools reopened now, we can observe the significance for the safety, well-being and education of the children, especially those that have been severely affected by the pandemic. So, this children’s day, let us enable learning, prioritize kids health and ensure their well-being.