Christmas 2021: It's movie time with kids. List inside

Christmas 2021: The festival of happiness is here. Every year, Christmas is celebrated on December 25. This year, the Christmas celebrations across the world will be extra-special, especially after last year when we had to spend Christmas in isolation, away from our loved ones. With the scare of the coronavirus lowering, people are looking forward to the celebrations of Christmas this year.

It is that time of the year when the houses are lit up in the brightest colours, people put on their trendiest winter attires, family and friends gather around and share a hearty meal over laughter, catching-up and stories. Christmas is the time of homecoming. Students staying away from their hometown, people staying in different cities for their jobs – everyone returns home to celebrate Christmas with their near and dear ones.

Christmas is that cozy time of the year when after the party is over, you feel like curling up inside a blanket, with your kids giggling around you and watch a good film with a happy ending. We have prepared a list of our favourite movies that are a fit for a post-Christmas dinner watch with kids:

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) _ An adaptation of a 1964 novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory traces the journey of a young boy, Charlie, who ends up going to a trip to the Chocolate Factory owned by Willy Wonka. (https://in.pinterest.com/)

Home Alone (1990) - The first film of the Home Alone series, is based with Christmas as its main theme. It revolves around Kevin, youngest of his family who wishes for his family to disappear, but is instead left behind on a trip to Paris. The film traces the story of how Kevin finally wishes for his family to come back, and is reunited with them. (https://in.pinterest.com/)

A Good Dinosaur (2015) - Arlo, the dinosaur gets washed away downstream in a rainstorm and loses touch with her family. But, in the course of the film, he meets a Neanderthal boy Spot who become friends with him. Together they embark on a journey of reuniting with Arlo's family. (https://in.pinterest.com/)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) - The zoo animals find a way to escape the zoo in Madagascar but their wrecked airplane lands them in Africa. The film traces the journey of the animals where they realise that Madagascar was better than Africa for them. (https://in.pinterest.com/)

Finding nemo (2003) - We saved the best for the last. Finding Nemo is the tale of a father estranged from his son, who embarks on a journey of finding him. Meanwhile, Nemo, the clown fish is stuck in a dentist's fish tank, he plans on escaping. (https://in.pinterest.com/)

