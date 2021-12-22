Christmas 2021: It's movie time with kids. List inside
Christmas 2021: We have prepared a list of our favourite movies that are a fit for a post-Christmas dinner watch with kids.
Published on Dec 22, 2021 05:07 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Christmas 2021: The festival of happiness is here. Every year, Christmas is celebrated on December 25. This year, the Christmas celebrations across the world will be extra-special, especially after last year when we had to spend Christmas in isolation, away from our loved ones. With the scare of the coronavirus lowering, people are looking forward to the celebrations of Christmas this year.
{{^userSubscribed}}
{{/userSubscribed}}
It is that time of the year when the houses are lit up in the brightest colours, people put on their trendiest winter attires, family and friends gather around and share a hearty meal over laughter, catching-up and stories. Christmas is the time of homecoming. Students staying away from their hometown, people staying in different cities for their jobs – everyone returns home to celebrate Christmas with their near and dear ones.
Christmas is that cozy time of the year when after the party is over, you feel like curling up inside a blanket, with your kids giggling around you and watch a good film with a happy ending. We have prepared a list of our favourite movies that are a fit for a post-Christmas dinner watch with kids:
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.