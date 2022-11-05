Dev Deepawali 2022: When is Dev Diwali? Date, history, significance, celebrations, effect of Lunar Eclipse on this day

The auspicious occasion of Dev Deepawali is right around the corner, and devotees are gearing up to mark this day with much pomp. Also known as Dev Diwali, this festival is celebrated annually in the holy city of Varanasi. Dev Deepawali coincides with Kartik Purnima, and the festivities begin on the Ekadashi tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and conclude on the fifth day, which is the Kartik Purnima tithi (full moon night). The day commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura. Hence, the Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima.

Dev Deepawali 2022 Date and Timings:

According to Drik Panchang, Dev Deepawali or Dev Diwali falls on Monday, November 7, 2022. Though Kartik Purnima is on November 8 this year, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated one day earlier in Kashi because of the Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan.

The Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali muhurat will last from 05:14 pm to 07:49 pm for 2 hours 35 minutes on the same day. Additionally, the Purnima tithi will begin at 04:15 pm on November 7 and end at 04:31 pm on November 8. (Also Read | Happy Dev Deepawali: Best wishes, images, greetings and messages)

Dev Deepawali 2022 History and Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, the demon Tarakasura had three sons - Tarakaksha, Vidyunmali and Kamalaksha - known as Tripurasura. With their severe penance, Tripurasura impressed Lord Brahma and asked for immortality. However, Lord Brahma granted them the boon that they can only be killed with a single arrow. After receiving the blessings, Tripurasura wreaked havoc and caused mass destruction. To defeat them, Lord Shiva took the avatar of Tripurari or Tripurantaka and killed them all with a single arrow.

The festival is known as Dev Deepawali because Gods marked Deepawali/Diwali on this day after Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura. On Dev Diwali, Hindus wake up early to take a bath in the holy water of the river Ganga, light diyas in the evening and pray to Lord Shiva.

Dev Deepawali 2022 Celebrations:

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, devotees take a holy bath in the Ganges to observe Kartik Purnima tithi and light earthen lamps or diyas in the evening. After dusk, millions of earthen lamps light up the ghats and all the temples around the Ganges.

Reportedly, this year, Dev Deepawali or Dev Diwali celebrations will include a 3D projector mapping show on the Ghats of Varanasi, more than 10 lakh diyas on the banks of the river Ganga, 20 heavy-duty laser projectors for displaying colourful images on the Ghat, and much more. The event on November 7 will see the participation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other prominent personalities. The show's theme will be 'Maa Ganga Ka Prithvi Lok Par Avtaran', highlighting the story of Goddess Ganga. Additionally, the floral decoration of the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple will be another major attraction.

