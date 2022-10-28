President Droupadi Murmu to attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on November 7

President Droupadi Murmu is set to be part of the Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi on November 7.

The district administration has expedited its efforts to make the festival grander after it got the consent from the President’s office, people familiar with the issue said.

“We have approached President of India and requested her to be a part of the event. Also, we are making all possible preparations to make the event a big hit. The event would be held like before and no changes would be made in the three daylong event,” Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath would also remain present in Varanasi on Dev Deepawali.

Around 10 lakh (1 million) earthen lamps are expected to be lit at the Ganga ghats on the occasion.

Officials said the dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, would board a cruise from Rajghat to capture the glimpse of the Ganga ghats, including Assi Ghat, Harish Chandra Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat where they would witness the Ganga aarti.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements in order to make the event successful.

Despite the increased water level of the Ganga, the divisional commissioner has given the assurance that no programme would be cancelled and the function would be organised in the usual manner.

The divisional commissioner also held a meeting with the officials in order to complete the work on a war footing.