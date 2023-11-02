Dhanteras 2023 date and time: When is Dhanatrayodashi? All about the first day of Diwali festivities

Diwali 2023 festivities is about to begin in a few days' time with Dhanteras. Also known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi, the festival kickstarts Diwali festivities, and is considered an auspicious day to make new beginnings, buy gold and silver, new utensils and other household items. It is celebrated on Trayodashi or 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika. On Dhanteras, goddess Laxmi is worshipped along with Lord Kubera, the God of wealth. (Also read | Bhaiya Dooj 2023: Is Bhai Dooj on November 14 or November 15? Know the correct date, timings and shubh muhurat)

On Dhanteras, goddess Laxmi is worshipped along with Lord Kubera, the God of wealth.(Unsplash)

Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanvantari Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born during the churning of milk ocean with pot full of amrita (immortality nectar) in one hand and Ayurveda on the other; he is considered Hindu God of health, healing, and Ayurvedic medicine, and was tasked with spreading the knowledge of Ayurveda to the world. Dhanteras is also celebrated as National Ayurveda Day.

Dhanteras 2023 date

Dhanteras will be observed on November 10 this year, followed by Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali (November 11), Deepawali or Diwali and Lakshmi Puja (November 12), Govardhan Puja (November 13), and Bhaiya Dooj (November 14)

Dhanteras 2023 time and shubh muhurat

The shubh muhurat for Dhanteras puja will be from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm this year and will last for almost 2 hours. Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesha, Dhanvantri and lord Kubera are worshipped and flowers, garlands, and prasad of lapsi or atta halwa, coriander seeds mixed with jaggery or boondi laddoo can be offered to the Gods. During the puja, three forms of Goddess Lakshmi – Goddess MahaLakshmi, Maha Kaali and Goddess Saraswati are worshipped.

Here's the puja timings and shubh muhurat for Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi this year:

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 5:47pm to 7:43pm

Duration: 1 hour 56 minutes

Yama Deepam on Friday, November 10, 2023

Pradosh Kaal: 5:30 pm to 8:08 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 12:35 pm on November 10, 2023

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 1:57 pm on November 11, 2023

Story of Dhanteras

It is believed that on the day of Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean during the Sagar Manthan or churning of the milky sea along with Lord Kubera, the God of wealth and hence the two are worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. Lord Dhanvantari was the last to emerge during Sagar Manthan when the Devas and Asuras were churning the sea, with the nectar of immortality (Amrit).

