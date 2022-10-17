Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, know all about the date and puja timings for 5 days of Deepavali

Every year, Hindus celebrate Diwali to mark the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and happiness over despair. The festival of lights, also known as Deepavali, is observed with much pomp across the country. People decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments and lights, eat delicious sweets and dishes, wear new traditional clothes, observe rituals, perform puja, and more. According to Hindu mythology, Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing 14 years in exile. People commemorate the festival of lights by praying to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kubera to bless them with health, wealth and prosperity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diwali celebrations are spread out over five days, beginning with Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi and ending with Bhai Dooj. In Maharashtra, Diwali begins one day earlier on Govatsa Dwadashi. Therefore, in Maharashtra, the celebrations will start on October 21. Meanwhile, according to Drik Panchang, the five days of Diwali will begin on October 22 and end on October 25.

(Also Read | Dhanteras 2022 Date: Is Dhanteras on October 22 or 23? Find out when you should celebrate the festival)

Five Days of Diwali 2022 Calendar - Dates

Diwali is celebrated as per the lunisolar Hindu calendar and usually falls in mid-October and mid-November. Here's a list of the five days of Deepavali.

October 22 - Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

October 23 - Narak Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas

October 24 - Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali

October 25 - Govardhan Puja

October 26 - Bhai Dooj

Note: On the third day (Diwali), people perform Lakshmi Puja, also referred to as Diwali Puja. It is the most important day during the extended celebrations. Devotees get up early in the morning and pay tribute to their ancestors, and during Amavasya, they perform Shradh for their ancestors. On Diwali, Lakshmi Puja is done during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset and lasts 2 hours and 24 minutes (approximately).

Five Days of Diwali 2022 - Puja timings

Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi

The Dhanteras puja muhurat will be observed from 07:00 pm to 08:17 pm on October 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Narak Chaturdashi

Abhyanga Snan on Chaturdashi day, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, will begin at 05:05 am and end at 06:27 am.

Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali

The Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24. Additionally, the Amavasya tithi will last from 05:27 pm on October 24 to 04:18 pm on October 25.

Govardhan Puja

The Govardhan Puja muhurat is from 06:28 am till 08:43 am.

Bhai Dooj

Bhaiya Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya, falls on October 26. On this day, the Aparahna time will last from 01:12 pm to 03:26 pm.

(Source: Drik Panchang)