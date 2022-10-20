Diwali 2022: How many diyas should be lit on Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Badi Diwali

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is India's largest and most significant official festival. Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness, goodness over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair ideologies that form the basis of every Indian family's moral principles. Festivals seek to bring together people from all backgrounds in joy and celebration. From donning new clothes to lighting diyas, every tradition has its own significance. Lighting diyas is one of the primary customs observed by everyone throughout the festival. People light up diyas-earthen lamps- to mark the festivities. It is believed diyas keep negative energy away. Check out the number of diyas that should be lit on Choti Diwali, Dhanteras and Badi Diwali. (Also read: Bhai Dooj 2022 Date: October 26 or October 27; When to celebrate the festival )

How many diyas should be lit on Choti Diwali?

On Choti Diwali lighting 14 diyas are considered auspicious. Firstly, 11 Diyas should be placed around the plate, and the centre one should have four faces. Now add sugar to the 11 diyas; alternatively, you may also add makhana, kheel, or murmura. Lighting the four-faced Diya first before the other 11 diyas is a crucial next step. On Choti Deepawali, lighting diyas at various locations has special significance.

How many diyas should be lit on Dhanteras?

As per the ancient scriptures and religious texts, 13 diyas are lit on Dhanteras. As per popular belief, these thirteen laps are dedicated to Lord Kuber, who is considered the owner of wealth, valuables, and splendour. Dhanteras is a time to illuminate your home throughout by lighting 13 candles in various locations.

How many diyas should be lit on Badi Diwali?

According to Hindu beliefs, during Diwali, a total of 13 diyas are to be lit at different places and each diya has its own significance. According to Hindu tradition, there should be a total of 13 diyas lighted during Diwali, and each one has a special meaning. As per Hindu mythology, the one who lights thirteen diyas during Diwali and Dhanteras will be blessed with good health and prosperity.

