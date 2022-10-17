Diwali 2022: Offer these bhog items to Goddess Lakshmi

Diwali 2022: It is that time off the year again. The festival of lights is here and people are already gearing up to celebrate it with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. From decking up homes to during the Diwali-special cleaning to wearing new clothes, Diwali is the time of the year when people become homebound to celebrate together with family, friends and loved ones. During Diwali, Lakshmi puja is done by a lot of people to invite prosperity and goodness into the lives. It is believed that Diwali takes away the murky darkness with love, light and prosperity. People worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and invite her blessings into the household. In states like West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, Lakshmi puja is done five days after Durga Puja.

While we gear up to worship Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali, we have prepared a list of bhog items that can be offered to the goddess. Here is the list:

Gur halwa: Prepared with the goodness of jaggery, semolina and nuts, gur halwa is a lip-smacking dish that can be offered as a prasad to Goddess Lakshmi, and later relished with family.

Panchamrit: Honey, curd, milk, ghee and sugar are the five ingredients which are mixed together to form the Panchamrit. This is offered to the Goddess during the puja, and later distributed among the devotees in spoonful to accept as prasad.

Kheer: This is believed to be one of the favoruite dishes of Goddess lakshmi. Kheer is prepared by slow cooking rice in milk and then served with nuts on top.

Boondi laddoo: Lord Ganesha is also worshipped with Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali. Boondi Laddoo, or laddoos in general are believed to be the favourite food of Lord Ganesha. Boondi Laddoo makes for a great bhog dish to be offered to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

Kaju barfi: Any festival is incomplete without Kaju Barfi. This much-loved sweet is relished happily by everyone. Kaju barfis are also offered as bhog to the goddess during the puja, and later offered to devotees.