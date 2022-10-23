Diwali 2022 Puja: How to perform Lakshmi Puja at home? Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and all ritual details inside

The festival of lights, Diwali or Deepavali, is almost here. The five-day festivities leading up to Diwali begin with Dhanteras, celebrated on October 22 this year, and ends with Bhai Dooj (October 26). Diwali marks the victory of good over evil and Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile with Mata Sita and Lakshman and killing Lanka King Ravana. On this day, people decorate their homes with diyas, candles, lights and flowers, draw rangolis, wear new traditional clothes, eat sweets, prepare special delicacies, visit their friends and relatives, exchange gifts, and more. However, one of the most significant rituals of this day is the Lakshmi Puja. In this article, you will find out how to perform the Puja at home, the shubh muhurat, Puja vidhi and more inside.

Lakshmi Puja 2022 Shubh Muhurat:

This year, Lakshmi Puja will be observed on October 24, and the shubh muhurat for performing the Puja will last from 06:53 pm to 08:15 pm. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 05:27 pm on October 24 and end at 04:18 pm on October 25. Additionally, Drik Panchang says that Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes (approximately).

Pradosh Kaal: 05:42 pm to 08:15 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:53 pm to 08:48 pm

How to perform Lakshmi Puja at home?

On the day of Diwali, many devotees of Goddess Lakshmi observe a day-long fast for Lakshmi Puja and break it in the evening. During Lakshmi Puja, devotees decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango and banana leaves. The preparations start by placing a red cloth on the right side on a raised platform and installing Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha idols on it after adorning them with silk clothes and jewellery.

Then, fill three-fourths of a copper pot with water and put coins, betel nut, raisins, clove, dry fruits, and cardamom inside it. Place mango leaves in a circular arrangement on top of the pot, and place a coconut in the middle. Decorate the kalash with vermillion and flowers.

Devotees also listen to Lakshmi's Panchali and offer flowers to the Goddess in the end. The Puja is concluded by singing the aarti song in front of the deity and waving the camphor light.

Lakshmi Puja 2022 Vidhi:

Drik Panchang says the Puja begins with the Bhagawati Lakshmi meditation, done in front of the Goddess' statue while chanting the mantra - "Ya Sa Padmasanastha Vipul-Kati-Tati Padma-Patrayatakshi, Gambhirartav-Nabhih Stana-Bhara-Namita Shubhra-Vasttariya. Ya Lakshmirdivya-Roopairmani-Gana-Khachitaih Svapita Hema-Kumbhaih, Sa Nityam Padma-Hasta Mam Vasatu Grihe Sarva-Maangalya-Yukta."

Then, the mantra - "Aagachchha Dev-Deveshi! Tejomayi Maha-Lakshmi! Kriyamanam Maya Pujaam, Grihaan Sur-Vandite! Shri Lakshmi-Devi Aavahayami" - is chanted in Aavahan Mudra.

Now, take five flowers in both hands and leave them in front of Maa Lakshmi's idol while chanting - "Nana-Ratna-Samayuktam, Karta-Swar-Vibhushitam. Aasanam Dev-Devesh! Preetyartham Prati-Grihyataam. Shri Lakshmi-Devyai Aasanarthe Panch-Pushpani Samarpayami."

(Source: Drik Panchang)