Diwali Lakshmi Puja: Know citywise puja muhurat in Delhi, Pune, and other cities

Diwali 2022: The festive season is almost here. Diwali is celebrated every year in India with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. People bask in festivities with their near and dear ones. Diwali, for this year, will be celebrated on October 24. Diwali starts with Dhanteras puja when people seek the blessings of God to invite prosperity and success into their own homes. Lakshmi Puja is done in many parts of the country during this time. Goddess Lakshmi is believed to be the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Lord Ganesha is also worshipped with Goddess Lakshmi to bring in good luck and success. Especially in businesses, Lakshmi Puja is conducted to observe the closing of a financial year and start of the other.

During this time, new account books in businesses are started and people shower each other with gifts. However, in states such as West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, Lakshmi Puja is done five days after Durga Puja. As we get into the mood of festivities, we have curated the citywise puja muhurat for Lakshmi Puja during Diwali. Take a look at the timings here:

Delhi: In Delhi, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 06:53 PM and end at 08:16 PM on October 24.

Pune: In Pune , the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 07:23 PM and end at 08:35 PM on October 24.

Chennai: In Chennai, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 07:06 PM and end at 08:13 PM on October 24.

Jaipur: In Jaipur, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 07:02 PM and end at 08:33 PM on October 24.

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 07:06 PM and end at 08:17 PM on October 24.

Gurgaon: In Gurgaon, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 06:54 PM and end at 08:17 PM on October 24.

Chandigarh: In Chandigarh, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 06:51 PM and end at 08:16 PM on October 24.

Kolkata: In Kolkata, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 06:19 PM and end at 07:35 PM on October 24.

Mumbai: In Mumbai, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 07:26 PM and end at 08:39 PM on October 24.

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 07:16 PM and end at 08:23 PM on October 24.

Ahmedabad: In Ahmedabad, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 07:21 PM and end at 08:38 PM on October 24.

Noida: In Noida, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start from 06:52 PM and end at 08:15 PM on October 24.