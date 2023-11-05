Diwali 2023: 7 important traditional customs that are followed during the festival of lights

The biggest Hindu festival, Diwali, is just around the corner and people are busy gearing up, from buying new clothes to cleaning their homes. This year the festival of lights will be celebrated with great pomp and fanfare on Sunday, November 12. Every window and street is lit up at this time of year, showing the rest of the world the splendour of Diwali. Homes dispel the darkness by illuminating each other with lanterns, clay lamps and fairy lights. Every region of India has its own Diwali rituals, as the country is a melting pot of cultures with a wide range of beliefs and traditions.

Diwali 2023: 7 important traditional customs that define the festival of lights(Unsplash/Rahul Pandit)

As the day on which Lord Rama, his wife Sita, brother Lakshman and Hanuman returned to Ayodhya after the defeat of Ravana, the festival is celebrated mainly in northern India. People light clay pots called diyas on the night of Diwali, as the time of their return was Amavasya, a moonless night. South Indians, on the other hand, celebrate the occasion as the day when Lord Krishna defeated the monster Narakasura. It is also believed that Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi were married on this day. Here are some important Diwali customs and traditions you should know about. (Also read: Diwali gifts 2023: 5 thoughtful and eco-friendly Deepawali gift ideas to light up hearts and the planet )

7 important traditions that are followed during Diwali

1. Lighting diyas and lamps: To represent the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, people light traditional oil lamps called diyas and decorative candles in their homes and surroundings.

2. Rangoli art: To decorate homes and greet guests, intricate patterns and designs are made on the floor using colourful powders, rice or flower petals. No Diwali celebration is complete without the beautiful colours of rangoli.

3. Bursting firecrackers: Traditionally, fireworks and crackers are used during Diwali celebrations to represent the triumph of light over darkness. However, nowadays people avoid burning crackers due to environmental concerns.

4. Exchange of gifts: On this day, people visit their families and friends and it is customary to exchange gifts and sweets as a gesture of love and goodwill.

5. Decorating homes: Homes are cleaned and adorned with colourful decorations, flower garlands and strings of lights to create a festive atmosphere. This is because it is believed that the goddess Lakhami will only visit homes that are clean.

6. Worship of Lakshmi: To obtain the blessings of the Goddess of Wealth for prosperity and abundance, devotees offer prayers or pujas to the Lakshmi. Pujas are also performed in homes, workplaces and shops.

7. Feasting: During this festive period, special Diwali sweets and savoury dishes are prepared and shared with loved ones.

