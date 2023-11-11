Diwali 2023: Here is the right number of diyas you should light on Diwali, Choti Diwali and Dhanteras

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, the biggest Hindu festival, is just around the corner and people are already busy making preparations. From decorating homes with bright lights and colourful rangolis to making traditional sweets, there is a lot to do on Diwali. The much-awaited five-day festival has already kicked off with Dhanteras on November 10 and will end with Bhai Dooj on November 15. The auspicious festival of Diwali will be celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across India on Sunday, November 12. The lighting of diyas, small clay lamps, is one of the most important traditions of Diwali. The Sanskrit word 'deepawali' means 'row of lights'.

Diwali 2023: How many diyas to light on Diwali, Choti Diwali, and Dhanteras(Unsplash/Joshi Milestoner)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Therefore, Diwali is known as the festival of lights and it is customary to illuminate every nook and corner on this day. Usually, all our festivals that occur monthly, quarterly and annually consist of lighting diya in front of worshipped idols. This is considered an auspicious ritual that protects people from evil spirits and negative energies. It also demonstrates the action of kindness and purity. The number of diyas to be lit on each day of the festival varies according to Hindu belief. Keep on reading to know the right number of diyas you should light on Diwali, Choti Diwali and Dhanteras. (Also read: Diwali 2023 calendar: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, full details of 5 days of Deepawali and city wise Lakshmi puja timing )

How Many Diyas to Light on Diwali, Choti Diwali, and Dhanteras?

1. Dhanteras

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is customary to light 13 diyas on Dhanteras, placing some in the nearest temple and others in different parts of the house to ward off evil spirits and energies, to ensure that nothing dims the colour of Diwali and to ensure the safety of each family member. According to popular belief, these thirteen lamps are dedicated to Lord Kuber, who is considered the owner of wealth, valuables and splendour. Place these diyas in different parts of the house, such as the puja room, the kitchen and the entrance. Each diya has a unique meaning. A diya at the door, for example, represents prosperity and welcoming visitors to the house. A diya in the kitchen is a sign of abundant food and well-being. In addition, a diya in the puja room represents worshipping God and seeking blessings.

2. Chhoti Diwali

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Chhoti Diwali, also known as Kali Chaudas, it is considered auspicious to light 14 diyas. The diyas should be placed around the plate and the central one should have four faces. Now add sugar to the 11 diyas; alternatively, you can add makhana, kheel or murmura. Lighting the four-faced diya first, before the other 11 diyas, is an important next step. On Choti Deepawali, lighting diyas in different places has special significance. To symbolise their wish for a sweet and prosperous life, some people also add sugar or other sweets to the diyas.

3. Diwali or Deepawali

On Badi Diwali, also known as Lakshmi Puja, it is customary to light many diyas throughout the house and garden. This symbolises the wish for a bright and prosperous future. According to Hindu mythology, those who light thirteen diyas during Diwali and Dhanteras will be blessed with good health and prosperity. However, lighting a significant number of diyas is considered auspicious, so there is no limit and you can illuminate your home with as many lamps, lights and diyas as you wish to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. People also light diyas in their cars and on their balconies to spread the cheer of Diwali with others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!