Diwali Laxmi puja 2022: Dos and don'ts while doing arti

One of the most loved and awaited Hindu festivals, Diwali is here. It is a season of celebratory atmosphere, brightly lighted streets, guilt-free sugar binges and festive vibes all around. Diwali has a strong connection to Indians' religious and spiritual beliefs. The holy festival is observed in the month of Kartik. It is a five-day festival during which people honour one another with gifts and sweets and offer each other good wishes for money, happiness, health, and prosperity. Puja rituals are an essential part of every Hindu festival. On Diwali, the Goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Ganesh Ji are worshipped in a unique way, and they are requested to grant the household happiness, prosperity, wisdom, peace, and progress. It is stated that individuals who perform Laxmi puja on this day would be blessed with prosperity all year long, however, there are some considerations to make before performing puja. Here are some dos and don'ts which you should follow for a successful Diwali puja.

Dos of Diwali puja

Place the altar for the Diwali puja at the northeast corner of your residence or place of business. The idols that are set up for the puja must face east. Puja performers are required to sit with their backs to the north.

During the Diwali celebrations, keep your home and office tidy, clean, and well-lit. Goddess Lakshmi favours tidy environments and bestows her blessings on well-kept residences and commercial buildings.

Put valuable items, such as gold, silver, diamonds, and others, in the puja. This deed may bring good fortune. It is also a good idea to include items, account books, and other objects related to your business or studies in the puja.

To bring success, money, and happiness to your houses, place a full, unpeeled coconut over the Mangalik Kalash on either side of the front door. This is regarded as auspicious.

Make sure the Diwali puja is performed during the pradoshkaal. Place the idol on a coffee table or small exhibit that is elevated off the floor. On the table, lay a red cloth that has been cleaned and ironed. After that, arrange a few handfuls of rice grains in the middle of the red cloth. Then wash and wipe the idol with clean water. After wiping, place the idol back on the kalash.

Don'ts of Diwali puja

Do not gift items like leather goods, sharp-edged items, and crackers to anyone during the festival. It is considered inauspicious so keep away from gifting these items.

Never cook or consume non-vegetarian foods at home, and abstain from taking alcohol during Diwali.

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi hates loud noises so do not clap while singing Lakshmi aarti. Never shout or sing loudly during the puja since Lakshmi abhors loud noise and will get offended by such activities.

Do not engage in any money-related activities. Never take out a loan or borrow money over the Diwali festival. Never distribute anything to anyone after sundown. Even while giving to the less fortunate is a noble thing to do during the Diwali holiday, you should never do so during the pradosh kaal, or the two hours that immediately follow sunset.

Never leave the Diwali puja site unattended throughout the night so that the lamp you light has a constant supply of ghee or oil to burn.

