Durga Puja 2022: Maha Navami wishes, images to share with friends and family

Durga Puja 2022: The festive season is here. Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Bengalis, is being celebrated from September 26 to October 5. During this ten-day festival, Goddess Durga and her four children – Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartik are celebrated. Durga Puja marks the homecoming of Goddess Durga to earth from Kailash Parvat. The festival starts with Mahalaya and ends with Vijaya Dashami. The ninth day of the festival is called Maha Navami. Durga Puja is celebrated all across the country in different names. In Gujarat and North India, it is referred to as Navratri and Goddess Shakti is worshipped.

Maha Navami marks the second-last day of the ten-day festival. While sadness fills the heart of Bengalis, it also starts the wait for next year. While we step into Maha Navami, we have curated a list of wishes, images and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Maha Navami. May the day be bright and colourful, and may Goddess Durga watch over you all throughout the year!

“The myth of the Pujas is a simple one – full of rural sweetness. ... The Pujas are, in part, an ever-returning homage to that magical sense of being rescued, so indispensable to children.” ― Amit Chaudhuri, Calcutta: Two Years in the City

Happy Maha Navami to you and your family. Have a great day and a great year.

“Let us celebrate Navratri and seek the divine blessing, courage and strength we need in life, May the blessings of Maa sweep us to the land of eternal happiness, let’s make this Durga Puja a memorable one.” ― Santosh Kumar

With Maha Navami, we step into the second-last day of the largest festival. May the wait for next year be short and happiness fills our hearts.

On the pious occasion of Mahanavami may Maa Durga fulfill all of your wishes. Wish you Happy Mahanavami.

Happy Maha Navami to everyone.

With Maha Navami, may success and happiness make their way into your life and love and light fill your heart.

May Goddess Durga bless you like she blessed Rama to fight the evil like he fought Ravana. Happy Mahanavami to you my friend.

This year, Durga Puja started on September 26 and will go on till October 5.

Happy Maha Navami to you and your near and dear ones. Love and light, your way.