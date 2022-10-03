Navratri Maha Navami 2022: Date, puja timing, rituals, significance of Navami

On the final day of Navratri festival, Maha Navami is celebrated which falls on the ninth day of the Shukla paksha of the month of Ashwin. On this day, also considered as the paran day for Navratri fasts, devotees break their fasts after organising Kanya Pujan or Kumari puja at home and worshipping the ninth avatar of Maa Durga Siddhidatri. A delicious prasad of halwa, puri and kaala chana is prepared on this day which is offered as bhog to the goddess and then served to the little girls during Kanya Pujan who symbolise nine different avatars of Maa Durga. On Navami, the goddess is also worshipped as Mahishasurmardini as the legend has it that on this day Maa Durga was able to fatally hit demon Mahishasur before killing him on the next day, also known as Vijayadashami. (Also read: Navratri 2022: When is Maha Ashtami and Navami in Navratri? Know date, shubh muhurat, Parana time and other details)

NAVRATRI MAHA NAVAMI DATE 2022

This year Navratri festival began on September 26 and conclude on October 5 with Dussehra. The Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 4 (Tuesday) with much fanfare and enthusiasm.

NAVRATRI MAHA NAVAMI 2022 CELEBRATION

Maha Navami is celebrated differently in different parts of the country. While in Northern and Eastern part of the country, Kanya Pujan is help, where nine little girls are worshipped as the nine avatars of Maa Durga, while in West Bengal, it is the third day of Durga Puja which begins with a holy bath post which Shodhasopachar puja is performed. In South India, the day is dedicated to Maa Saraswati and Ayudh puja is conducted where books, tools, equipment, automobile all are worshipped.

The ninth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri also manifestation of Shakti who is worshipped among Nav Durga. It is believed that the goddess blesses her devotees with many siddhis (fulfillment or perfection) and is depicted with four arms. She holds Gada, Chakra, Shankh and lotus flower in each of his arms and rides a lion. It is said that Lord Shiva obtained all his siddhis with the blessings of Siddhidatri.

RITUALS OF SHODASHOPACHARA PUJA

On the third day of Durga Puja festivities in Eastern India, devotees perform Shodashopachara puja early in the morning post taking a bath. The puja begins with dhyan and avahana for invoking Maa Durga. The other rituals are offering of five flowers to goddess Durga called Asana, offering water to maa to wash her feet with Padya Prakshalana, Arghya Samarpann (offering of scented water to Goddess Durga while chanting mandra), Achamana Samarpan, offering water to goddess Durga for snana (bath), offering new clothes to maa, Abhushana Samarpan, Chandan Samarpan, Roli Samarpan, Kajjalarpan, Saubhagya Sutra, offering scent in Sugandhita Dravya, Haridra Samarpan, Akshata Samarpan, Pushpanjali, Bilvapatra, Dhoop Samarpan, Deep samarpan, concluding with Kshamapan or seeking pardon from the goddess.

NAVRATRI MAHA NAVAMI 2022 PUJA TIMINGS

Maha Navami tithi begins on 4:37 pm on October 3, 2022 and will end on 2:20 pm on October 4, 2022.

The puja timings for Navami will be from 3:07 pm on October 3 to 12:50 pm on October 4.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON