Dussehra 2021: Shilpa Shetty’s wish for fans came in this video

Shilpa Shetty is celebrating Navratri in the most beautiful way possible – with her kids and a lot of colours. The actor, who has been sharing snippets of her Navratri celebrations on her Instagram profile for the last few days, dropped a fresh video and wished her fans in the most heartwarming way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Shilpa shared a video on Instagram where she wished her Instagram family a very “Happy Dussehra.” She said that may goddess Durga keep her blessings on us and fulfills all our wishes – this is all she has to wish for her fans on Dussehra.

“Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones,” she accompanied her video with these words. She also added the hashtags - #HappyDussehra, #family, #festivals, #gratitude and #blessed to her post. Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s video for her fans here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa Shetty has been sharing sneak peeks of her Navratri celebrations on her Instagram profile. A few days back, she performed a little puja for goddess Durga with her kids Viaan and Samisha by her side. Dressed in an orange ensemble, Shilpa can be seen offering a puja, while Viaan can be seen reciting a Sanskrit hymn.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2021: Shilpa Shetty shares her easy Oatmeal Banana Pancakes recipe

Later in the video, a pint-sized Samisha can be seen joining in and helping Shilpa with the offering to the Durga idol. With the video, Shilpa spoke about the importance of the inculcation of faith in a young age. “Some things can’t just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It’s important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here’s a glimpse of how Shilpa’s homely puja corner looks like. She decked up the space with flowers, earthen pots and a lot of decorative items. This is how she kickstarted Navratri celebrations at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Shardiya Navratri ki aap sabhi ko dher saari shubhkaamnayein (Wishing you lots of happiness on this Navratri),” she accompanied her post with a heartwarming wish for her Instagram family.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON