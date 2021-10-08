Navratri 2021: Shilpa Shetty shares her easy Oatmeal Banana Pancakes recipe

Shardiya Navratri is being celebrated this year in India from October 7 to October 14 and today marks day 2 of the Hindu festival. During this time, Hindu devotees will worship Maa Durga and commemorate the victory of good over evil.

All through these nine days, devotees worship nine avatars of Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. A fast is also kept by the devotees, either on all the nine days or in joda, the first two or the last two days of the Navratri, to please and seek blessings of Durga.

A staunch devotee herself, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen celebrating each day of Navratri so far with great pomp and show at her home. Recently, she spilled the beans on her easy Oatmeal Banana Pancakes recipe that is free from any refined sugar and loaded with proteins to rejuvenate you during the fast this festive week.

Ingredients:

1 cup roasted oats, powdered

1 ½ ripped bananas, mashed

1 tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla essence

1 cup almond milk or as required

1 tsp butter spread for each pancake

Ingredients for topping:

Butter spread

Maple syrup

Method:

In a large bowl, add oats powder, ripe bananas, maple syrup, vanilla essence, almond milk and mix well. Add more milk if required for a thick runny consistency.

In a pan, over slow medium flame, add butter spread, pour the batter and spread it into a round shape. Cook for around 2 minutes or until golden brown and flip the side.

Once it is cooked on both sides, repeat the same for the rest of the pancakes. Then to serve, top it with the dollop of butter spread and maple syrup and enjoy these yummy pancakes.

The recipe serves four and can be whipped up only in 20 minutes.

Benefits:

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

Almond milk is not only low in calories but also dairy-free, nutritious and may reduce the risk of heart disease. While unsweetened almond milk doesn't raise blood sugar, enriched almond milk may strengthen your bones as it is high in vitamin D.

