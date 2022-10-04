Dussehra Ravan Dahan 2022 date and time: Shubh muhurat, puja time, significance

Ravan Dahan is an important ritual of Dussehra celebration and every year on this festival also known as Vijayadashmi, the ten-headed effigy of the demon king is burnt along with the effigies of Kumbhkaran (Ravan's younger brother) and Meghanada (Ravan's son). Dussehra is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Dashmi in the month of Ashwin and culminates the nine-day Navratri festival. Dussehra festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravan who had abducted Sita. Dussehra also signifies getting rid of sins or bad qualities as each head of the Ravana symbolises one bad quality. (Also read: Dussehra date 2022: When is Dussehra in 2022? Know the date and puja time)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravan, the son of sage Vishrava and rakshasi Kaikesi, and held Sita captive at Lanka in Ashok Vatika was slain by Lord Rama with the help of vanar king Sugriva and his army of vanars (monkeys). Around 20 days after killing Ravan, Lord Rama and Sita reached Ayodhya and the same is commemorated as Diwali.

To celebrate Dussehra, every year in north India, Ram Lila is organised which is an enactment of Lord Rama's story (based on Ramcharitmanas) complete with song, narration, recital and dialogue. It begins on the first day of Navratri and ends with Ravan Dahan.

With Dussehra begins preparation of Diwali, one of the biggest festivals of Hindus which falls 20 days after Vijayadashami.

Ravan Dahan date and time

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year, the effigy of demon king Ravan along with that of Meghanad and Kumbhakarna is burnt to symbolise Lord Rama's win over him and also the victory of good over evil. This year Ravan Dahan will be performed after sunset till 8:30 pm. Ravan Dahan is done in pradosh kaal during shravan nakshatra and after Ravan Dahan it is considered auspicious to bring the ashes home

Dussehra puja time 2022

Dussehra puja can be performed between 02:07 pm to 02:54 pm according to drikpanchang. The Durga Visarjan muhurat is from 6:16 am to 8:37 am.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter