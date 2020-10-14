Ravana Dahan to be organised amid precautions

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:49 IST

The district administration on Wednesday permitted organisers to hold Dussehra celebrations in the city by adhering to guidelines issued by the state government.

The state home department on Tuesday issued detailed guidelines for Ramleela and Dussehra celebrations.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma and commissioner and police (CP) Rakesh Agrawal conducted a meeting with different Dussehra committees at the CP camp office on Wednesday. During the meeting, officials apprised the committee members of the guidelines and also sought their suggestions.

Organisers have been directed to avoid organising langars, fairs and putting up stalls as it will result in huge gatherings. He said that Ravana Dahan is allowed but organisers should keep the function short and cap the gatherings.

As per the guidelines, gatherings for Dussehra festivities can be permitted beyond the limit of 100 persons outside containment zones subject to certain conditions. “In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/space in the view, with the permission of the district magistrate and strict observance of social distancing, wearing of masks, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser, the festivities can be permitted beyond the limit of 100 persons,” read the guidelines.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity is allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons.

Further, the authorities said that it would be mandatory to depute Covid monitors at the event to check compliance of guidelines during celebrations.

DC Sharma said, “We are witnessing a downfall in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported on a daily basis and we should remain cautious. The Dussehra committees have been permitted to organise Ravana Dahan amid safety measures.”

Member of Shri Ram Lila Committee (Daresi), Dinesh Marwaha said “We will organise Ravana Dahan in Daresi but the height of the effigy would be reduced and the event would be held with limited gathering. We will make arrangements to live stream the event through social media or local cable operators.”