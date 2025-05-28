Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh to see Dhul Hijjah crescent at this time

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Dhul Hijjah is the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it holds great significance for Muslims worldwide as it is the month during which the annual pilgrimage - Hajj takes place in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia and marks the festival of Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on the 10th day of the month. Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month and it is a time of heightened devotion, reflection and acts of worship....Read More

On the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid-ul-Adha where cattle sacrifice during the festive celebrations commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael's love for Allah. It also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly for the sake of Allah.

The meat or the meal prepared from the sacrifice is then distributed in three equal parts - one portion feeds the family, the second is for the relatives and the third is for the poor and needy. Muslims believe that even though neither the meat nor the blood reaches Allah, the devotion of his people reaches him.

The age-old crescent moon-sighting tradition — whether done with the naked eye or binoculars — still holds great importance in determining the dates of major Islamic events. After the first day of Dhul Hijjah is established by moon sighting, then the tenth of that month is calculated hence, the date of Eid-ul-Adha is different for different places.

This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with the UK, the US, France, Canada sighted the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on Tuesday May 27, 2025, which was the 29th of Dhul Qadah. Hence, the month of Dhul Hijjah begins for them on Wednesday May 28, 2025 and accordingly, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in these countries on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah i.e. on June 06, 2025 while Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day is now on June 05, 2025.

On the other hand, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian nations will gear up to sight the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah post the evening or maghrib prayers tonight i.e. Wednesday May 28, 2025 which is 29th Dhul Qaadah 1446. If the Dhul Hijjah Moon is sighted on May 28 then the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Thursday May 29, 2025 and accordingly, Eid-ul-Adha, celebrated on 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, will be observed in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries on June 07, 2025.

If the new moon is not sighted tonight, then tomorrow May 29, 2025 will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Qadah and the new month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on May 30, 2025. In such a situation, Eid-ul-Adha, will be celebrated in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries on June 08, 2025.