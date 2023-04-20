Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. One of the most significant festivals of the Islam community across the world, Eid-Ul-Fitr also marks the month of fasting for Muslims. Muslims, before celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr, observe fasting and a month of self-reflection and spirituality. They observe the month of Ramzaan with a meal before the sunrise, followed by fasting till dawn. Then they break their fast with iftaar after sundown. This year, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated between April 21 to April 23, depending on the moon sighting.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status, GIF images to wish Eid Mubarak

On Eid-Ul-Fitr, Muslims end their fast and observe the special day with a prayer. They also practice charity by giving to the poor. Muslims deck up in new clothes and also gift clothes to their near and dear ones. They prepare Eid-special delicacies at home – lip-smacking dishes such as Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs and Seviyan. Kids receive Eidi from the elders of the family – money and gifts for spending on Eid-Ul-Fitr.

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones and wish them Eid Mubarak.

This Eid-Ul-Fitr, look inside yourself, do more charity and spread more happiness. Eid Mubarak.

“If we rated greatness by the influence of the great, we will say "Muhammad is the greatest of the great in history” ― Will Durant

Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramzaan.

With the delicious platters of Biriyani and Kebabs, celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr with mirth and prosperity.

“Remember: Prayer is not about punishment or reward; it is about cultivating a genuine connection with God. The deep purpose of prayer is not to obtain a certain outcome; rather, it is about having an intimate conversation with your Lord.” ― A. Helwa

Eid-Ul-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals of the Muslim community.

May Allah guide you to the road of success and happiness. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

“Let our religions unite us for human kindness rather than dividing us on what we believe. Eid Mubarak” ― Hockson Floin

Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated between April 21 to April 23.

“Prepare yourself for Eid. Wear new clothes of kindness, and never wear off. Scent yourself with the perfume of love, and spread it everywhere” ― Mohammed Zaki Ansari

On Eid-Ul-Fitr, people deck up in new clothes and prepare Eid-special delicacies at home.

Eid-Ul-Fitr from me and mine to you and yours. The joyous time of the year is here, and let’s celebrate!

“Awakening to faith is not a one-time event, but a continuously unfolding reality.” ― A. Helwa

The date of Eid-Ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the moon.

Let’s observe Eid-Ul-Fitr with spirituality, self-reflection and charity. May Allah show us the way.

