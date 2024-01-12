First Lohri 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow if you are celebrating the festival after marriage

Lohri, which signifies the end of winter, is a widely celebrated festival in India, especially among the Punjabi community. It is celebrated every year in the month of Paush, a day before Makar Sankranti. This year, on Sunday, January 14, the auspicious festival will be celebrated with great fanfare. In Punjabi households, the first Lohri of a newly married couple is very important and the harvest festival is celebrated lavishly to bless the bride and the groom. Along with gifts of clothes, make-up and jewellery from in-laws and other relatives, the new bride is also given an organised get-together. If you are a newly married woman who will be celebrating Lohri after marriage, here are some important do's and don'ts that you must keep in mind. (Also read: Lohri 2024: Puja timing, shubh muhurat, rituals, samagri and all you want to know ) First Lohri 2024: Dos and don'ts to celebrate the festival after marriage (Freepik)

Dos and don'ts for first Lohri

1. Bonfire rituals: First, build a bonfire (Lohri) in the evening and gather your loved ones and friends around it. Remember to add popcorn, sesame seeds, jaggery and peanuts to the fire as Lohri is similar to Thanksgiving.

2. Wear traditional attire: Wearing traditional Punjabi attire during Lohri is believed to bring prosperity, especially to newlyweds. Therefore, brides should get henna done, wear a fresh ethnic outfit in bright colours and accessorise with bindis and bangles. It is imperative that the groom wears a fresh turban.

3. Traditional food: Sarso da saag, makki di roti, jaggery (gur) and sesame seeds are among the dishes that everyone should share on Lohri as Punjab is known for its culinary arts. Enjoy additional dishes and sweets with your family and neighbours. Sing along to traditional folk music and dance around the bonfire to enjoy the evening.

4. Gift-exchanging: Giving and receiving gifts is a long-standing custom at Lohri. As a result, if you and your spouse are newlyweds, prepare to receive a lot of return gifts from friends and relatives. When it comes to first Lohri gifts, some popular choices are candies, apparel, dry fruits, etc.

5. Stay away from negativity: On the day of Lohri, make an effort to be cheerful. Wear fresh clothes and greet the day with enthusiasm. As Lohri approaches, winter is coming to an end, so embrace it with warmth and good vibes.

6. Limit your alcohol consumption: As Lohri is a day of celebration, try to keep your alcohol intake to a minimum. Try to avoid any negative habits as today is meant to be a celebration and the beginning of longer days. Have a good time with your loved ones and friends.