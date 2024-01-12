Lohri 2024: Puja timing, shubh muhurat, rituals, samagri and all you want to know

Lohri 2024: At this time of year, when winter is at its coldest, the only way to stay warm is to spend the evenings conversing with loved ones while sitting by a bonfire. The well-known North Indian celebration of Lohri heralds the arrival of longer days and the conclusion of the winter solstice. It is observed annually one day ahead of Makar Sankranti in the month of Paush. This year the auspicious festival will be observed with much pomp and enthusiasm on Sunday, January 14. Lohri is celebrated with much joy and festivity in states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu. From shubh muhurat to puja timings, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Lohri 2024: Date, history, significance and celebration of Punjab’s harvest festival ) Lohri 2024: Puja timing, shubh muhurat, rituals and samagri (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Lohri 2024 shubh muhurat and puja timings

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious puja timings for this year's Lohri festival are as follows:

Tritiya tithi upto 07:59 AM, January 14

Chaturthi tithi upto 04:59 AM, January 15

Brahma Muhurta: 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM

Lohri 2024 puja samagri and riruals

During Lohri, people light bonfires of wood and cow dung cakes, symbolising a sacred observance, either in open spaces or outside their homes. The ceremony involves offering offerings such as sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewri and peanuts to the blazing fire. Participants also engage in parikrama, or surrounding the fire, as part of the festivities. Lohri, a harvest festival, is closely linked to the agricultural cycle of sowing and harvesting.

As the seasons change, it marks the transition from longer nights to warmer days. The festival is dedicated to the prosperity of agriculture and prayers are offered to the fire god Agni and the sun god Surya Devta for a bountiful harvest in the coming season. Families gather around bonfires and offer sesame seeds, gur (jaggery) and popcorn to the fire god. People also participate in dancing around the fire, accompanied by the beats of the dhol.