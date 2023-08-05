Friendship Day 2023: When is Friendship Day in India? Date, history, significance, celebrations, all you need to know

Friendship Day honours the meaningful bonds we share with our friends over the course of our life. After all, friendship is one of the most genuine relationship forms, not based on societal expectations, caste, creed, colour, age, religion or ethnicity. Friends are the family we choose. They stand up for us in our happiest and saddest moments. A friend not only cheers for us during our achievements, but they also call out our problematic behaviour or give us a shoulder to cry on during hard times. Friendship Day commemorated this special relationship. So, we decided to share everything you need to know about this day to celebrate it with your gang.

Friendship Day 2023 in India Date: When is Friendship Day?

Know all about the date, history, significance, and celebrations of Friendship Day in India. (HT Photo)

In India, Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday in August. Therefore, this year, it will be celebrated on August 6, Sunday, 2023. Apart from India, a few other countries also mark Friendship Day on the same day, including Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia, and the US.

Friendship Day 2023 History and Significance:

Joce Hall, the owner of Hallmark Cards, proposed Friendship Day celebrations for the first time in 1958 in Paraguay. However, it was in 2011 when United Nations announced an official date to mark the festival. They declared July 30 as International Friendship Day. However, it is celebrated on different dates throughout the world.

Often, we take the bonds we share with our friends for granted. Therefore, a day like Friendship Day reminds us to show gratitude to our friends for their presence in our lives and for all that they have done for us. After all, friends are irreplaceable in life. They pick us up when we fall, give us their shoulders to cry during hard times, fight for us, and create a lifetime of memories.

Friendship Day 2023 Celebrations:

People celebrate Friendship Day by showering their friends with surprises, meaningful gifts or spending the day with them doing activities they enjoy. Apart from this, you can also go on trips, take them out for dinner, join hobby classes, and more. If you need more ideas, check out our list here.