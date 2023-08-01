Friendship Day 2023: Here are unique ideas to celebrate the day and make your best friend feel special

Friendship Day falls on August 6, Sunday, this year. Apart from India, Friendship Day is marked on the first Sunday of August in Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia, and the US. The day celebrates the meaningful bonds we share with our friends and how they bring joy and love into our lives. Friendship is one of the truest forms of human relationships and is based on unconditional love, barring all kinds of societal barriers of caste, creed, colour, age, religion and ethnicity. Therefore, people take time out of their busy lives on this day to show their friends how much they mean to them. Here are some unique ideas to celebrate Friendship Day and make your best friend feel special. (Pexels)

If you and your friends plan to celebrate Friendship Day, we have listed some ideas which can help you to commemorate the day together and make each other feel special.

Unique ideas to celebrate Friendship Day 2023

Make friendship bracelets

Make friendship bracelets to celebrate Friendship Day. (Pexels)

It may sound too cliché, but doing activities that evoke a sense of nostalgia will definitely help you create more memories. Friendship bracelets, during our school days, signified the connection between BFFs. So, why not make these for your best friend, whether you met them in childhood or recently. There are plenty of tutorials available online. Plus, this would be a great bonding activity.

Host a movie or TV marathon

There must be an ongoing show that you and your best friend binge-watch or a series you both love to go back to for some comfort. This Friendship Day invite your best friend over, grab some snacks, fire up your television, and let the magic begin. Don't forget to order takeout and binge on your favourite ice cream for dessert.

Plan a trip

Take some time off work or other commitments and plan a trip with your friends to commemorate Friendship Day. You can go for a short getaway in the mountains, go camping, visit the beach, hike up scenic hills, and more. You can even plan a holiday to a place you have been longing to go to with your friends and have a blast by doing all the activities on your bucket list.

Spend the day enjoying each other's hobbies

Spend Friendship Day enjoying each other's hobbies. (Pexels)

If you want to improve your bond with your best friends, take an interest in their hobbies and spend quality time learning them. Not only will your friend feel excited about sharing a hobby that they enjoy, but they will also feel happy that you showed initiative. You can also plan to join classes about learning each other's hobbies. For instance, if you enjoy cooking and your friend enjoys crocheting, book a cooking and crocheting class.

Go shopping

A little retail therapy never hurt anyone! Head to your local mall or shopping centre and treat yourselves to those clothes and accessories on your wishlist. Additionally, buy each other a gift. Lastly, don't forget to stop for lunch at your favourite restaurant while you're out.

Play the compliment game

Often we take the bond we share with our best friends for granted. So, on Friendship Day, take the opportunity to show your best friend that they mean the world to you. Sit down with them and play the compliment game, where you both list things you love about each other. You can also pen down a letter to express the same.

Plan a dinner party

Invite your friends over to your place to celebrate Friendship Day. You can make it fun by setting up a theme or a colour and asking everyone to bring over dishes or drinks accordingly. For example, assign different colours to your friends and ask them to prepare dishes, snacks, desserts or drinks in that shade.

So, are you ready to celebrate Friendship Day?