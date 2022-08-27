Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Famous Lord Ganesh temples you must visit to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The auspicious ten-day Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month (August or September). This year, it falls on August 31, Wednesday, and the Ganesh Visarjan will take place on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9, Friday. Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, and it is celebrated with much enthusiasm across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Kerala, among other states. People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord, observe rituals, and more during this festival. If you are also celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, then you should definitely consider visiting the famous Lord Ganesh Temples to seek his blessings. We have curated a few of them which can be on your list.

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple is one of the most-popular Lord Ganesh Temples in the country. During the Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav, the place is full of devotees arriving to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings. If you plan to visit, you'll have to brave the crowd for a glimpse of Lord Ganesh's idol. Additionally, the Siddhivinayak Temple is decorated with flowers and lights to celebrate the day. (Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 falls on a very auspicious time. Know shubh muhurat for Murti Sthapna, Visarjan and more)

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune, Maharashtra

The Dagdusheth Ganpati trust is one of the biggest in Maharashtra and welcomes over a hundred thousand pilgrims every year. According to the Temple's website, a glorious history is related to this sacred place, famous for its intrinsic designs and a gold Lord Ganesh idol. The Lord Ganesha Temple was incepted by Shri Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai when they lost their son to the plague epidemic.

Ucchi Pillayar Koil Temple, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

This majestic 7th-century Temple, perched on top of a hill in the Tiruchirappalli town of Tamil Nadu and on the banks of river Kaveri, holds significance among Hindus. It is devoted to Lord Ganesh. According to Hindu mythology, Rockfort is where Lord Ganesha ran from Ravana's brother, Vibhishana, after establishing the Ranganathaswamy deity by the river bank. Lord Ram had gifted the idol of Lord Ranganatha to Vibhishana after killing Ravana.

Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple, Bangalore, Karnataka

Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple is situated on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi. It is home to an 18 feet tall Lord Ganesh idol that is 16 feet in width. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the Temple gets decorated beautifully, and devotees visit to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

Adi Vinayaka Temple, Tamil Nadu

Adhi Vinayaka is a form of Lord Ganesh (Vinayaka), which portrays the Hindu deity with a human head before being decapitated by his father, Lord Shiva. This specific form of Lord Ganesh is rarely worshipped, with only a few dedicated shrines, such as the one in Tamil Nadu. In this form, Lord Ganesh holds an axe, a rope, a modaka, and a lotus.

So, which temple are you visiting?