Karnataka govt likely to allow Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan
The Karnataka High Court on Friday allowed religious and cultural events to be held at the disputed Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet, following which the government is mulling the idea of holding Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations there.
The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka may decide to hold Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet after the Karnataka High Court's order allowing religious and cultural activities at the controversial playground.
The maidan has been the topic of many debates, with both the Waqf board and the city administrative body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claiming ownership until it was declared to be the property of the revenue department earlier this month.
Hindu organisations have also been pushing for their festivals to be celebrated at the ground, seeking permission to hold the Ganesh Chaturthi festival there.
The high court on Friday modified an interim order on the disputed playground, saying religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government there, but for a limited period from August 31.
Chief minister Bommai told news agency PTI that the state government will decide on implementing the court order after holding a meeting with the advocate general and the revenue minister on Saturday.
“The division bench of the high court has given an order regarding Chamrajpet survey number 40 (Idgah playground) asking the government to take an appropriate decision, and has analysed how our country is multi-religious. Regarding implementing the court order with letter and spirit, tomorrow the Advocate General, Revenue Minister and I will hold discussions,” Bommai told PTI.
“Everyone's wishes need to be fulfilled while maintaining peace, and the government will do it. We will completely study the court order. We will hold a meeting tomorrow on implementing it with letter and spirit, and will decide accordingly,” he added.
The order was celebrated by BJP leaders, with BJP national general secretary CT Ravi tweeting, “I welcome the judgement of Karnataka High Court to leave it to the discretion of the State Government to decide about the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru. Cultural & religious activities must be allowed on this land as per the desire expressed by citizens & organizations.”
In an interim order on Thursday, a single judge bench had ordered that the ground should be used only to celebrate Muslim festivals and as a playground at other times. However, after the state government approached the division bench with an appeal, the case was disposed and the court said religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government on the two-acre land.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
