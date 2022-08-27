Karnataka govt likely to allow Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan

The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka may decide to hold Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet after the Karnataka High Court's order allowing religious and cultural activities at the controversial playground.

The maidan has been the topic of many debates, with both the Waqf board and the city administrative body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claiming ownership until it was declared to be the property of the revenue department earlier this month.

Hindu organisations have also been pushing for their festivals to be celebrated at the ground, seeking permission to hold the Ganesh Chaturthi festival there.

The high court on Friday modified an interim order on the disputed playground, saying religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government there, but for a limited period from August 31.

Chief minister Bommai told news agency PTI that the state government will decide on implementing the court order after holding a meeting with the advocate general and the revenue minister on Saturday.

“The division bench of the high court has given an order regarding Chamrajpet survey number 40 (Idgah playground) asking the government to take an appropriate decision, and has analysed how our country is multi-religious. Regarding implementing the court order with letter and spirit, tomorrow the Advocate General, Revenue Minister and I will hold discussions,” Bommai told PTI.

“Everyone's wishes need to be fulfilled while maintaining peace, and the government will do it. We will completely study the court order. We will hold a meeting tomorrow on implementing it with letter and spirit, and will decide accordingly,” he added.

The order was celebrated by BJP leaders, with BJP national general secretary CT Ravi tweeting, “I welcome the judgement of Karnataka High Court to leave it to the discretion of the State Government to decide about the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru. Cultural & religious activities must be allowed on this land as per the desire expressed by citizens & organizations.”

In an interim order on Thursday, a single judge bench had ordered that the ground should be used only to celebrate Muslim festivals and as a playground at other times. However, after the state government approached the division bench with an appeal, the case was disposed and the court said religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government on the two-acre land.

