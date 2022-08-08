'Idgah Maidan' land belongs to Revenue Department: Karnataka Minister
Amid controversy over the ownership of 'Idgah Maidan' in the heart of the city, the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the land belongs to the Revenue Department and it will decide on its usage. Seeking to end the controversy over Wakf Board claiming right over the ‘Idgah Maidan’ at Chamarajpet, the Minister said the department will decide how it should be used.
"The land, which is referred to by different names by people, actually belongs to the Revenue Department. The revenue records show that it does not belong to the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) or any 'Board," Ashoka told reporters here. When asked whether the hoisting of tricolour will take place, Ashoka said no one has sought any permission for it.
A section of people was claiming that the land belongs to the Wakf Board while some others said it is a land belonging to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). In the midst of controversy, the BBMP referred the matter to the Revenue Department. The department went through its records and found that the land belongs to it, Ashoka said. The controversy surrounding the land began after a few Hindu right wing activists enquired with the BBMP seeking the status of the land. The BBMP in its reply told them initially that the records show the land belongs to it. Further, claims and counter-claims by BBMP and the Wakf Board started. To resolve the issue, the BBMP had referred the matter to the Revenue department.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remanded in judicial custody, sent to Arthur Road jail
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sent to central Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Monday after the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court remanded him in judicial custody till August 22. The enforcement directorate arrested Raut late in the night on July 31 in connection with the money laundering case involving the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon.
"What if you are the mayor.." asks former Bengaluru top cop. Twitter responds
Bengaluru's best and brightest have been asked their plans for the city should they be elected a corporator or mayor in the forthcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civic body polls. Karnataka will vote for a new government next year and the civic body election is widely seen as a key precursor to the 2023 exercise. A former Bengaluru police commissioner, the vice president of the state's Aam Aadmi Party unit and Bhaskar Rao received several responses. Some felt Bengaluru had more to worry about than traffic and potholes.
Shrikant Tyagi case: 6 cops suspended for ‘laxity’, complainant gets security
Six police officers were placed under suspension on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a case involving Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman resident at a housing society in Noida. Read 'Ashamed to say it's our govt': BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress Earlier in the day, a ₹25,000 reward was announced for information leading toTyagis arrest.
Corbett illegal tree felling case: FIR against Uttarakhand IFS officer, others
Uttarakhand vigilance department on Monday registered a case against Indian Forest Officer Kishan Chand, and others in a case related to illegal constructions and felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve, said officials. The then divisional forest officer Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, Kishan Chand, was suspended in April this year and he retired on July 31. Vigilance officials added the FIR just mentioned the name of IFS officer as accused. Chand, however, refuted the allegations.
Bengaluru International Short Film Festival: Back in theatres & OTT till Aug 14
In good news for movie and short film buffs, the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is back this year with a plethora of films competing in various sections. The festival began August 4 and will run till August 14. This is the 12th edition of the festival and will run across two venues - the Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, and the Goethe-Institut, or Max Mueller Bhavan. Short films will begin screening August 11.
