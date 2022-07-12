Idgah Maidan row: Amid bandh call in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet, security hiked

A bandh was observed in the Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru on Tuesday over the Idgah Maidan row amid demands it be kept as a playground instead of being given to the Waqf board. Protesters also said Hindu festivals should be celebrated at the maidan, news agency ANI reported. The bandh was called by the Chamarajpet Citizens' Union, members of which sought support for the bandh by sticking posters and flyers on storefronts and walls.

Ownership of the ground is a much-debated issue because it is unclear whether it belongs to the Waqf board or city administrative body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Local reports indicated there was significant tension following the Chamarajpet Citizens' Union bandh call, which was backed by several right-wing Hindu organisations.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was quoted by ANI as saying he had spoken to officials regarding the Bandh. "I have suggested ensuring that law and order do not deteriorate. More police have been deployed and cordoned off," Jnanendra said.

He also said security in certain areas had been tightened under the supervision of the CH Pratap Reddy, Bengaluru's newly appointed police commissioner.

Many shops around the Idgah Maidan remained closed Tuesday, but The Hindu said the bandh elicited a mixed response with normal daily activities seen in surrounding areas.

Chamarajpet has a sizeable Muslim population and is represented in the Karnataka assembly by the Congress' Zameer Ahmad Khan. Tension over the maidan and the communal battle-lines that are rapidly emerging come ahead of elections for the BBMP expected later this year and assembly elections due next year. The opposition Congress has already picked up on this issue, with state chief DK Shivakumar slamming the ruling BJP.

The information circular by the Chamarajpet police station dated July 6. (Image source: @rameshapm/Twitter)

The demand for the bandh came about after Eid celebrations were held on the ground on July 10, in which former CM and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah also participated.