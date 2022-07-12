Idgah Maidan row: Amid bandh call in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet, security hiked
A bandh was observed in the Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru on Tuesday over the Idgah Maidan row amid demands it be kept as a playground instead of being given to the Waqf board. Protesters also said Hindu festivals should be celebrated at the maidan, news agency ANI reported. The bandh was called by the Chamarajpet Citizens' Union, members of which sought support for the bandh by sticking posters and flyers on storefronts and walls.
Ownership of the ground is a much-debated issue because it is unclear whether it belongs to the Waqf board or city administrative body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
Local reports indicated there was significant tension following the Chamarajpet Citizens' Union bandh call, which was backed by several right-wing Hindu organisations.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was quoted by ANI as saying he had spoken to officials regarding the Bandh. "I have suggested ensuring that law and order do not deteriorate. More police have been deployed and cordoned off," Jnanendra said.
He also said security in certain areas had been tightened under the supervision of the CH Pratap Reddy, Bengaluru's newly appointed police commissioner.
Many shops around the Idgah Maidan remained closed Tuesday, but The Hindu said the bandh elicited a mixed response with normal daily activities seen in surrounding areas.
Chamarajpet has a sizeable Muslim population and is represented in the Karnataka assembly by the Congress' Zameer Ahmad Khan. Tension over the maidan and the communal battle-lines that are rapidly emerging come ahead of elections for the BBMP expected later this year and assembly elections due next year. The opposition Congress has already picked up on this issue, with state chief DK Shivakumar slamming the ruling BJP.
The demand for the bandh came about after Eid celebrations were held on the ground on July 10, in which former CM and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah also participated.
-
Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains booked for ignoring court summons
A day after Simarjeet Singh Bains, a former MLA from Atam Nagar constituency and Lok Insaaf Party chief, surrendered before a Ludhiana court in a rape case, he was booked in another case for skipping court hearings. Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings. He had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the matter by the court.
-
Bihar DM pulls up headmaster for wearing kurta pajama, orders salary cut
A video of district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh of Bihar's Lakhisarai district reprimanding the headmaster of a government primary school for wearing a kurta pajama in school has gone viral. During a surprise inspection of Balgudar primary school that comes under Sadar block of the district on July 6, the DM got furious seeing the headmaster in kurta pajama, a traditional dress of Bihar. “Do you know who you are talking to”, the DM asked.
-
Jharkhand gets 2nd international airport in Deogarh| 5 things to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Deogarh airport on Tuesday in the presence of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. This will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, “We had dreamt of Deoghar airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now.” Here are five things to know about the airport: 1. Deoghar airport pictures: ₹400 crore facility spread across 657 acres 4.
-
Two injured as wada wall collapses in Nana peth after heavy rains
Two people were injured after a portion of a dilapidated wada collapsed in Nana peth following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said on Tuesday. The wall of the second floor collapsed on Monday midnight, making it the second wall collapse incident in the city in the past 12 hours. In another incident, a portion of a wall collapsed at a wada in Somwar peth at around 10 pm on Monday.
-
Moose Wala murder: Gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria questioned face to face
The special investigation team probing the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday brought gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi with Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, face-to-face and cross interrogated them to connect the dots in the May 29 murder. Also read: Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week Amritsar rural police brought Bhagwanpuria to the Kharar crime investigation agency police station, where Punjab Police are interrogating Bishnoi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics