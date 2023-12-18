Goa Liberation Day 2023: Date, history and significance

The 'Goa Liberation Day' is celebrated to commemorate the liberation of the state from Portuguese rule in the year 1961. On this unique day, there is a sense of pride and independence in the air as the golden sun rises over the beautiful state of Goa. Liberation Day in Goa is a historic event that resonates with resilience and freedom. It's a moment to celebrate and remember how the people of Goa united for freedom and harmony. Every year, Goans unite to celebrate this historic occasion with enthusiasm and joy as it represents the victory of the people's will over colonial tyranny. From history to significance, here's all you need to know about this day. (Also read: Goa Liberation Day: Peek into the state’s history at Aguad Port & Jail Complex ) December 19th holds a special place in the hearts of Goans as it marks the annual celebration of Goa's Liberation Day.(Unsplash/Anantha Krishna A)

Goa Liberation Day 2023: Date and history

Goa, Daman and Diu Liberation Day will be observed with great pomp and enthusiasm on Tuesday, December 19. On this day in 1961, the Indian Army captured Goa, which had been under Portuguese rule for some 451 years Goa was also somewhat influenced by the Indian independence movement of the 19th century, though not significantly. In the 1940s, a small number of Goan citizens participated in Satyagraha.

As Goa was culturally and religiously distinct from the rest of India, the Portuguese refused to leave the region even after India gained independence from the British in 1947. The Indian government at the time engaged in a series of diplomatic discussions with the Portuguese, rather than using force, as it was more focused on absorbing the independent princely states. When negotiations failed, the then-Indian government decided to take the military option to annex Goa.

Significance of Goa Liberation Day

Goa Liberation Day is very important as it marks the official liberation and integration of Goa into the Indian Union in 1961, after centuries of Portuguese colonial rule. This day, which represents the unwavering struggle of the people for freedom, opens a significant period in Goa's history. Celebrated with cultural fervour and national pride, Goa's Liberation Day is a poignant reminder of the region's rich past, unique culture and enduring spirit that define the coastal paradise. It also celebrates the perseverance of its citizens. To commemorate the day, Goa has organised a series of events and programmes. The celebrations included a Youth Parliament and a Women's Parliament in 2021.