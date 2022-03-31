Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, history, significance and all you want to know

Gudi Padwa 2022: Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, also marking the beginning of the harvest season, is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm in the state. The same day is celebrated as the first day of Chaitra Navratri in North India and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh. Gudi Padwa is also popularly known as Samvatsara Padvo and it literally means the first day of new Samvat. (Also read: Ring in Gudi Padwa with food galore)

Date

Gudi Padwa gets its name from two words - ‘gudi’, which means a flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ means the first day of the phase of the moon. This year it will be celebrated on April 2.

Celebration

On the day of Gudi Padwa people wake up early in the morning, clean their houses, take a bath and decorate their front gate with beautiful rangoli designs and Gudi - which is made up of a piece of fresh cloth.

The Gudi is worshipped by people of Maharashtra to mark their new year and delicious spread is prepared from Puran Poli to Shrikhand to be enjoyed with family and friends. It is also customary to eat tender leaves of Neem and Mishri on the very first day of Samvatsara. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts you should keep in mind)

History

According to Hindu mythology, it is said that Lord Brahma had created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa. It is also said that on this day Brahma introduced days, weeks, months and years. As per another legend, victory of King Shalivahana is celebrated on the day as the Gudi or flag was hoisted by his people when he returned to Paithan.

Significance

Gudi is made by tying a piece of fresh cloth around a bamboo stick of about 5 feet long. Neem leaves and garland made of sugar candy are placed atop it. The stick is placed on a silver or bronze pot. It is said to be a symbol of victory and is believed to ward off evil and invite prosperity. After placing it, people pray and consume the prasad made of neem leaves.

