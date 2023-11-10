Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023: Wishes, images, messages, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Status for Naraka Chaturdashi

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023: Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, falls a day before Diwali. However, this year, Diwali and Chhoti Diwali fall on the same day, according to the Panchang. Hindus will mark Diwali on November 12, and Chhoti Diwali will also be celebrated on the same day. On Naraka Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali, Lord Krishna, Maa Kali, Yama and Lord Hanuman are worshipped to rid oneself of past sins. Oil, flowers, and sandalwood are used as part of the puja samagri, and coconuts are offered to Lord Hanuman along with prasada of sesame seed, jaggery and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar.

Check out Chhoti Diwali 2023 wishes, images, messages, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook Status. (HT Photo)

Chhoti Diwali is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi, you can send them wishes, images, messages, quotes, greetings and SMS on WhatsApp and Facebook. Scroll through to check our list of curated wishes and WhatsApp and Facebook statuses.

Chhoti Diwali 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

This Naraka Chaturdashi, I wish that the good triumphs over the evil. Let's celebrate the goodness in this world. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

Chhoti Diwali is generally observed a day before Diwali. (HT Photo)

May the light of the diyas add colours of happiness to your life. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family. I wish you all are blessed with happiness, prosperity and love on this day. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

However, this year, Chhoti Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi falls on the same day as Diwali. (HT Photo)

May the Almighty shower you with his choicest blessings, good health and wealth on the day of Chhoti Diwali. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your loved ones.

Here's wishing you and your family a bright and fulfilling future on the auspicious occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

Chhoti Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi will be marked on November 12, according to Panchang. (HT Photo)

This Chhoti Diwali, may light wins over darkness, knowledge wins over ignorance, peace wins over war, ecstasy wins over agony, and last but not least, love prevails over hatred. A very Happy Chhoti Deepavali to you.

Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi.

Hindus mark this festival with pomp. However, the traditions vary according to the region. (HT Photo)

Happy and blissful Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. May the Gods and Goddesses shower your life with all good things and brighten your path to a blissful future.

Diyas are God's way of telling you that there will always be a light to drive away the darkness. May the light of diyas spread joy in your life. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

Happy Chhoti Diwali or Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family. (HT Photo)

May the beauty of the Diwali season fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with all that brings you joy! Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi.

