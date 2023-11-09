Diwali 2023: The festival of lights is around the corner, and we cannot keep calm already. This is the season of festivals, and we are basking in the glow of festivities. Diwali is one of the most-awaited festivals of the year and is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. People deck up in new clothes and they decorate their homes in colours and lights during this time. Dhanteras marks the start of the Diwali festivities. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10. Chhoti Diwali is celebrated a day before Diwali every year. Diwali 2023: Is Chhoti Diwali on November 11 or November 12? Know exact date, history and significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate one of the biggest festivals of the year, here are a few things that you must know about Chhoti Diwali.

Date:

Chhoti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is usually observed a day before Diwali. This year, Diwali falls on November 12. Narak Chaturdashi will also be celebrated on November 12. According to Drik Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 13:57 PM on November 11 and will end at 14:44 PM on November 12.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali is traced back to the story of King Naraksura – the mythological demon king who was known for capturing the territories that belonged to Vedic goddess Aditi. The king then abducted women and ill-treated them. To save them, Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought the demon king and threw him out of Goddess Aditi's territory. Since then, Chhoti Diwali is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of goodness over evil.

Significance:

Diwali is considered one of the most auspicious times of the year. On Chhoti Diwali, people decorate their homes with lights, diyas, candles and garlands. They deck up in new clothes and give presents to their families, friends and their loved ones. People, on this day, get together to celebrate it with their near and dear ones.

