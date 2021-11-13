Happy Children's Day 2021: Quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru, wishes, images, messages to share on Bal Diwas

Happy Children's Day 2021: India celebrates Children's Day or Bal Diwas every year on November 14, on the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. The first Prime Minister of India had once said that children are the country's future, and how we bring them up will determine the future course of our country. He believed that children show immense potential to contribute to society and humanity. Moreover, he came to be known as Chacha Nehru because of his affection towards children. Therefore, on November 14, people pay their tribute to the first Prime Minister of India and his vision. On this day, schools organise cultural activities, children come dressed in colourful clothes and deliver special performances.

Happy Children's Day

To celebrate this special day, we rounded up some memorable and remarkable quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru that you can share with your friends and family. We also have wishes, images and messages that you can post on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Children's Day 2021 Quotes:

Quotes By Jawaharlal Nehru

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Happy Children's Day

"The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play. They do not think of differences amongst themselves, difference of class or caste or colour or status. They are wiser than their father(s) or mother(s)."

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Happy Children's Day

"I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

"Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Happy Children's Day

"As they [children] grow up, unfortunately, their natural freedom is often eclipsed by teaching and behaviour of elders. At school, they learn many things, which are no doubt useful, but they gradually forget that essential thing to be human and kind, playful and make life richer for ourselves and others". - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Children's Day 2021 Wishes, Images, And Messages:

Let's celebrate the day of innocence and joy. Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man." - Rabindranath Tagore

Wishing Happy Children's day to the child within all of us. Let us never forget about it and keep it alive.

Happy Children's Day

May the purity of your child's heart never fade. Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day, my dear child. I feel blessed to have a blessing like you by my side. I love you very much

Happy Children's Day

Children are budding stars, the more you inspire them the more they learn. Happy Children's Day!

Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, they make this world a beautiful garden. Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day

From a child, we must learn to be happy for no reason. Happy Children's Day!

