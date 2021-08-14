75th Independence Day: Best quotes, images, wishes, messages to share on Independence Day

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day tomorrow on August 15, 2021. The day is observed as a national holiday across the country. On this day, the government and the people honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to free the country from the colonisers by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem.

This year the Independence Day celebrations will be a bit different because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give his address to the nation at the Red Fort in the presence of all Olympians who won medals in The Tokyo Games 2020. The event will be restricted to the public. However, this does not mean that you cannot celebrate with your family while keeping in mind a few social distancing norms. You can always take the help of social media to send across wishes and quotes to your loved ones. Here are best Independence Day images, quotes, messages and wishes that you can forward to your friends and family on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Independence Day Quotes

“At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

"Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err." - Mahatma Gandhi

"If your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland?" - Chandra Shekhar Azad

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar

"Give me your blood and I will give you freedom!" - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." - Bhagat Singh

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil

Independence Day Wishes

Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day. Rich in cultural history, united in diversity, a salute to my country India.

Let your spirits fly high with the Indian flag today. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day. Let there be freedom in your mind and body, faith in your wards and pride in your soul. Let's salute our nation.

I am proud to be Indian and wish all the Indians a Happy Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day. Let us all pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation.

Wish you a very Happy Independence Day. May the tricolour always fly high and higher and touch the sky.

We are one. Let us all be proud of our beloved nation. We all have to collectively strive to make India vibrant and strong. Happy Independence Day.

Our forefathers bought our freedom with their hard work and sacrifice. Now we must work hard to create a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!

We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. A right several brave souls fought for. Let's take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

